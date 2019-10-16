Each year for the Festival of Trees we invite community businesses, organizations and members to donate a decorated tree or wreath or mantle decoration for the live auction, which this year will be on Dec. 5 at Sorella Ristorante in Fairplain.

The Festival of Trees provides a wonderful opportunity to promote your creativity and support local charitable organizations through the Jackson County Community Foundation by specifying one of over seventy funds where auction proceeds from the sale of the tree or wreath will be donated. Donations to these funds will be acknowledged by the Community Foundation for tax deductibility. The Jackson County Community Foundation is a public charity, which holds many funds – both large and small – contributed by individuals, families, and businesses within the community for the benefit of the community.

Trees should be artificial and at least six-foot in height. Wreaths should be artificial and at least 12 inches in diameter. Decorating of trees will be between now and Nov. 5 at Sorella Ristorante at 2998 Charleston Road, Ripley. Trees will be available for viewing from Nov. 5 until Dec. 9.

The Festival of Trees reinforces the true message of the holidays – the importance of families and of helping others.

Information for Designers:

• The tree you design will be sold at auction at the Festival of Trees to help the Community Foundation of Jackson County. You may chose an individual organization or donate funds raised to the general fund in support of community programming. Please make sure you fill out the application form with designer information and fund information to be displayed in front of the tree.

• Trees must be artificial and at least six-foot in height before topper is attached. Trees should be acceptable for any home or business and be tasteful in color, design, proportion, and decoration. Well-designed trees sell the best. All trees must include a tree skirt. Oversized is better.

• Trees may be pre-lit. Designer may add extra lights. Please only purchase new quality lights. Do not use old lights. We suggest lights that are independent of each other so if one light goes out, all the others stay lit. Test each strand of lights you purchase to make sure this occurs. Test the lights before putting them on the tree and again before putting on the decorations.

• Do not plug more than two strands of lights together. If using large bulbs, please provide a surge protector. Don’t forget to provide extra extension cords – 12’ recommended. The extension cords you supply will be sold with the tree. Moving the tree can shake the lights loose, so they must be securely wrapped or wired to the tree branch.

• The only limit for decorations is your imagination. You may use any combination of floral sprays, ornaments, garlands, gift cards, paper crafts, etc. We do not recommend glass decorations. The larger the ornaments, the fewer you will need and the easier they are to see.

• Wire decorations onto the tree with florist wire or mini tie-wraps to prevent damage during transit. Wrap the wire firmly and tightly, using several twists to secure ornaments to the branches of the tree. All ornaments with inserted or slip-on hanging attachments should be glued where the two pieces meet so the “hanger” cannot slip out.

• Be sure you have enough decorations. It is easier to take a few home or return them to the store than to search for more decorations at the last minute.

• Tree toppers should be removable for ease of transportation.

If you’d like more information or to reserve space for a tree, contact Rachel at 304-376-5756, Jilanna at 304-532-1183, or email jswann@swannstire.com or communityfoundationmanager@gmail.com.