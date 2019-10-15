Officials said two people received minor injuries; the duplex sustained heavy damage

PRINCE GEORGE — Two families with a total of four children have been displaced as the reault of an early-morning fire Tuesday at a duplex on James River Drive in the county's southeast end.

County Fire & EMS director Brad Owens said the call came in around 4 a.m. in the 13800 block of James River Drive, also known as state Route 10, west of its intersection with Old Stage Road. The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes, but not before severely damaging the residence.

“The fire was quickly spreading,” Owens said. “It did heavy damage to one side of the duplex and the second part had some significant smoke damage to it.”

One of the occupants suffered minor smoke-inhalation injuries. Another received minor burns and cuts after he re-entered the house to retrieve a pet dog. Owens said no dog was found inside the house.

The duplex did not have working smoke alarms, Owens said. As a community service, the Prince George Fire Department will install smoke alarms free of charge at any county residence.

Owens said his department received mutual aid from fire departments in Hopewell and Fort Lee while Prince George crews battled the fire.

