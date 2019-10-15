State police said no one was injured in the 2.5-mile pursuit, which went from Osborne Road southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway Friday night

CHESTER — A 19-year old South Chesterfield man faces several charges, including one felony, after leading state and county police on a high-speed chase late Friday night on Jefferson Davis Highway.

State police said Chike Tyrell Diggs faces one count each of felony elude, driving on a suspended license, failure to obey a traffic light, underage possession of tobacco and failure to wear a seat belt. Diggs was taken to Chesterfield County Jail.

According to police reports, a state trooper tried to stop Diggs' vehicle for speeding at Osborne Road near its intersection with Wilton Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Diggs allegedly refused to stop and sped off northbound toward Jefferson Davis Highway.

Once on the highway, police said, Diggs sped up even faster as the chase went southbound, through the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and state Route 10, and proceeded for about 2.5 miles before stopping in the Laketree Manor neighborhood. By that time, state police said, Chesterfield Police joined the chase.

The pursuit ended when Diggs allegedly pulled off Jefferson Davis Highway into the Lakewood neighborhood. The car finally stopped on Laketree Drive, and state police said Diggs was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured in the pursuit, which occurred about an hour after the conclusion of Thomas Dale High School's homecoming football game. The Jefferson Davis/Route 10 intersection, about a mile east of the high school, still had traffic when the pursuit came through.