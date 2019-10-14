Hopewell City Council continues ongoing discussion this week of restricting councilors' item placements on agendas

HOPEWELL- Is limiting comment to some degree a worthy sacrifice if it means having more productive City Council meetings?

Some on council think so. Others disagree.

Since the current council was first seated back in January, one topic of ongoing discussion has been a proposal to put a limit on the number of items a councilor can request placed on a single meeting agenda. Councilor Deborah B. Randolph has suggested three items, and some on council agree with her.

Currently there is no limit on the number of items a councilor can ask for on the agenda. Given the fact that council usually has just a three-hour window per meeting, many of those items have been pushed to subsequent meetings.

“Why put all these (items) on the agenda if we know we are not going to get to them?” asked Councilor Janice Denton. “There have been nights we have only gotten through two things, only two.”

However, Councilor Brenda S. Pelham said she sees the proposal as a limit on freedom of speech … and she doesn't like it.

“I come from a generation that doesn’t believe in squashing people’s right to speak, so I will respectfully disagree with this motion,” Pelham said..

The limit issue reflects an ever-growing trend of voting blocs on Hopewell’s council. While there seems to be more unanimity among the current crop of lawmakers from the previous council, there still is some dissent that has become a decisive line on how each councilor will vote.

Pelham and Mayor Jasmine E. Gore lead one bloc that typically includes Councilor Arlene Holloway and Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett, albeit the latter not always being an automatic support vote. Randolph, Randolph and Partin, like Bennett first-time councilors, often join with Denton in the other bloc.

Gore said she strongly did not believe limiting items was the answer because oftentimes, unforeseen circumstances pop up during business discussions that can delay the meetings. Gore said the root of the issue is council tabling items continuously and not holding city staff accountable for returning and removing items from the pending list. She also blamed the three-hour city code-mandated window on council meetings, which can be extended by a council vote but sometimes is not.

Often times, Council does get to individual items because issues occur during the discussion of unfinished business, special business, and regular business items. Gore believes the problems stem from Council tabling items continuously and not holding city staff accountable for returning and removing items from the pending list.

Gore even suggested another problem was Council wanting to leave after three hours, their official time limit unless they vote to extend.

“We get paid to be here,” she said. “If it takes us longer than three hours to take care of business, then we should be here.”

Randolph disagreed with the notion that the three-hour limit was not a deterrent, but rather a lack of sharing information that has led to the buildup of agenda items. She said new information is sometimes brought forth for consideration and thus causes a delay in action.

“It took me eight months to get this to the top of this list,” Randolph stated. “Quite honestly, it was just something to try and say let’s do a little bit of sharing of information.”

Partin called three items “generous.” In his opinion, it is more a matter of time management than anything else.

“I am willing to compromise,” he said, “but I think this is a step in the right direction.”

Bennett said she supports Partin’s notion of “streamlining” business, but she added she is not completely sold on Randolph’s proposed limit, either.

Denton admitted that a three-item limit “scares me,” but she added she hoped something could be worked out.

City Council’s next meeting is set for Oct. 16. The item limit is on the agenda for discussion.

