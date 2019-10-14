FORT ASHBY - Ashby's Fort was ordered built by George Washington to defend the frontier from native American attack in 1755.

The archaeological exploration of the fort will conclude its 2019 season this month. Under the direction of archaeologist Dr. Stephen McBride, volunteers will be working at the site in Fort Ashby from Oct. 14-18.

Dr. McBride will present findings of the year’s dig at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Ashby’s Fort Museum, 400 yards east of the traffic light on Route 28 in Fort Ashby. The presentation will focus particularly on the interpretation of recently unearthed artifacts, talking about what they tell us about colonial and military life during the French and Indian War.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.





