Hopewell teachers, administrators go through necessary active-shooter training program

HOPEWELL — It’s a sensitive topic but a necessary one. Hopewell Public Schools are now more prepared on how to deal with an active shooter.

Over the summer, each Hopewell administrator and teacher went through Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (ALICE) training. ALICE is considered the number-one active shooter civilian response training for all organizations. The top priority? Saving lives.

The Hopewell Sheriff’s Department is the organization conducting ALICE training. After seeing so many tragedies across the U.S., they sought out the best way to train against these attacks. They found ALICE to be best suited for Hopewell because of its proactive approach.

Deputy Richard Wade was the first officer to become certified to teach ALICE. Wade started with training government officials but soon drew interest from the school system.

“It saves lives,” Wade said when talking about ALICE. “A lot of the other programs teach you when the active shooter comes in to turn out the lights, get under your desk, and hope the police get there before the bad guy does. That just doesn’t work, it’s been proven statistically. The casualties are being found underneath the desk or hiding in the closets.”

So Superintendent Melody D. Hackney decided to put her administration through the training. Then, it became clear it would be extremely beneficial for the teachers and remaining faculty so they were also trained over a two week period before the school year.

Once the training ended, it was even more obvious to Hackney that the “passive” approach was not the best way. ALICE teaches you to be active and react practically to an unimaginable yet real-world scenario. An active shooter who is trying to take as many casualties as they can will have a much more difficult time if there is at least some initial resistance before the police arrive.

“It was a really powerful training,” Hackney stated.

Many of the teachers found that even though the training involves something extremely tragic that is difficult to even think about, it is meaningful. After hearing feedback, Hackney said the consensus for ALICE was that it was a good thing to go through despite being taxing both physically and emotionally. After all, faculty are the ones students will turn to in the event of a disaster.

“It is very empowering for the teachers,” she said. “In this particular event, the best plan and approach at keeping people safe is in the judgment of the adult.”

Hackney added that she is very pleased that today’s society is moving away from sitting still and waiting for direction.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this approach is better,” Hackney said.

Presently, there are no plans to have students trained in ALICE or discuss it with them in any way. Hackney cited that global education research shows it can be too difficult for the development of students to go through such intense training. She says the focus right now is equipping the adults with the necessary skills to make good choices on behalf of everyone in the classroom.

Brandon Carwile may be contacted at bcarwile@progress-index.com.