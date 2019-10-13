Wow...what an experience!

I achieved something I never thought would be possible: I became a cheerleader.

All throughout my school years I was an athlete. It started in elementary school when I was captain of the Celtics basketball team. I remember practicing plays in my basement with my extremely tall friend, neighbor and teammate Christine Suehl.

Until it closed in 2008, my name appeared on Horace Mann Elementary School’s gymnasium wall for receiving the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. Our P.E. teacher and coach the late Mr. Knight was the BEST!

Coach Knight was excellent at encouraging all of us to do our best and achieve greatness! He used to call me Jack Rabbit because I was a good sprinter.

Additional sports I participated in were volleyball, basketball, track and tennis.

In Middle School...I qualified for the A-string, however in high school when the number of athletes grew...I served on the B-team for basketball, but remained on the A-team for volleyball. I had a mean serve!

Believe it or not, I was a long jumper! I never medaled, but I was the third best on our team so I got stuck representing our team at meets. These short legs of mine also hurdled in high school.

One of my favorite sports was tennis. I round-robined my way up to Varsity as a Sophomore.

All the while...I had a desire to be a cheerleader. They always looked like they were having a blast on the courts or fields and also while riding the bus.

When I approached Thomas Dale H.S. Coach Marcquel Miles about joining the Thomas Dale Cheerleading squad for a game, she was ecstatic!

Coach Marcquel was a cheerleader herself from elementary school through semi pro and has been a cheerleading coach for over twenty years.

“I prefer to refer to us as a team because Together Everyone Achieves More. We all work together to achieve a vision of school spirit and leadership. We are the spirit leaders of our school and it takes dedication from every member of our team to achieve that,” Coach Marcquel shared.

At Coach Marcquel’s side is her daughter 2015 Thomas Dale graduate Coach Courtney Merriman.

“We make an amazing team and I wouldn’t want to take this journey coaching Dale cheer with anyone else,” stated Coach Marcquel.

My friends, family and coworkers thought I was crazy for attempting to cheer at my age, but at the same time...I believe they secretly wanted to see my valiant attempt.

When I arrived at Dale ready to learn a cheer or two, the team welcomed me very sweetly. I immediately felt like one of them...a Knight.

Cheerleader Amaris Lopez who has been cheering since age eight was assigned along with other junior varsity cheerleaders to teach me six cheers. What? Six? Oh...my!

Before I got started, I asked Lopez what inspired her to become a cheerleader.

“I wanted to participate in a sport, so I tried cheerleading and ended up enjoying it more than I thought. I stuck with cheer so long because of the diversity of everyone on the team, the friendships that are made throughout the season, and the way the team supports each other,” stated Lopez.

What does being a cheerleader mean to Lopez?

“Being a cheerleader is being a leader, a person who puts a smile on everyone's faces, a person who even if they are having a bad day puts that aside and makes sure everyone else is having a great day. Being a cheerleader is being mentally and physically strong, hardworking, and dedicated,” shared Lopez passionately.

The moment arrived...was I going to be able to handle this quest to learn cheers? With Lopez’s and other junior varsity cheerleaders guidance, absolutely!

While I was learning the cheers, the varsity cheerleaders were practicing for the Central District Cheer Competition that was to take place the following evening at Prince George High School.

I get distracted very easily, so it was quite the challenge concentrating while their music was blasting away. We eventually made our way to the hallway, which was much better.

The Junior Varsity Football team had a home game that evening so team moms Carmen Silva and Dayniesha Parham made sure the girls had dinner available for the cheerleaders.

I’ll be completely honest with you...I felt like a fish out of water. I decided to record each cheer with my phone so I could practice them in peace. I didn’t want to embarrass the paper, my kids or myself, so I practiced the routines like crazy!

Coach Marcquel handed me my varsity uniform and invited me to attend the competition at Prince George H.S. saying, “I want you to experience everything and be a part of it too. I’ll have your shirt for you when you get there.” Yikes! What does that mean?

I told the girls standing by me, “If she means I’m going to cheer, you all are going to lose!” They laughed.

Honestly, I wasn’t aware that high school cheerleaders competed.

The four teams competing against Thomas Dale Knights were the Dinwiddie Generals, Matoaca Warriors, Prince George Royals and Colonial Heights Colonials.

The ‘experience’ Coach Marcquel referred to was me walking in the procession into the crowd-filled gymnasium. My adorably sweet partner was Junior Varsity cheerleader Ava Wilson.

I met Colonial Heights cheer parents Patrick and Lisa Smith. Patrick stated, “Our daughter Matti is cheering tonight. We’ve been attending nine years of competitions. It all started with our oldest Emily [he points to her seated behind them].

“The competitions are exciting. It’s fun to see your kids participate. We stand behind them and cheer them on,” added Patrick.

That gymnasium was full of activity! It was extremely apparent...this was a sport the attendees loved.

Prince George’s football team was present on the stands.

P.G. Outside Linebacker Darius Quiovers shared, “They support us so we should do the same thing. It means a lot that we have their support. They get the crowd pumped up which gets us pumped up.”

The five teams were all amazing! Their performances were spectacular!

I must be getting old, because I seemed to be the only one that wished she had ear plugs. The music which might have been hiphop was L-O-U-D.

While the judges were tallying up scores, cheerleaders, coaches, mascots, football players and spectators of all ages line danced.

The highly anticipated moment f-i-n-a-l-l-y arrived: Thomas Dale Knights 1st, Dinwiddie Generals 2nd and Matoaca Warriors 3rd. Yippee!!

After the competition, a surprise proposal took place in the P.G.H.S. hallway.

T.D. Varsity football player Jamar Johnson with the help of friends holding up cards surprised T.D. Junior Varsity cheerleader Morgan Bussey with a homecoming proposal which she happily accepted.

The next Friday morning, I was in a frenzy to memorize those six cheers. At Anytime Fitness in Chester, I spent hours rehearsing them; everyone at the gym was encouraging and helpful.

One member said, “Honey, my advice to you is...just smile and have fun!”

I arrived at Dale ready to cheer with all my might for my team. All I needed to complete my uniform was my hair bow and pom poms.

To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month, our hair bows were pink which matched my pink shoe laces.

I rode the bus to Merner Field in Hopewell with my friend Camille Davis-Kencitzski’s daughter Camlyn. In addition to being a varsity cheerleader at Dale, Camlyn cheers All-star at Fame in Midlothian. I picked Camlyn’s brain while riding with her.

Camlyn has been cheering since Kindergarten, but she started off with gymnastics and dance up until she found her love for cheer.

“I was inspired by the dedication and hard work of my fellow peers who did all star cheer. High School competition cheer is about showing your pride for your school while competing against teams who are doing the same thing,” shared Camlyn.

“All-star cheerleading is more intense and precise, there is no yelling involved, only music,” explained Camlyn. “I am what you call a ‘flyer’...at the top of the stunt.”

Why does Camlyn cheer?

“I cheer because I love competing alongside my best friends who have the same dedication as I do. Cheer being one of our main priorities, it’s hard to find friends that understand that cheer comes before friends,” stated Camlyn with enormous dedication to her sport.

When the bus driver finished circling our destination for the umpteenth time, I grabbed the Dale banner along with Camlyn and we all made our way to the field.

I can’t begin to tell you how excited yet frightened I was when the moment was upon me.

Both the Thomas Dale Knights and the Hopewell Blue Devils went into the game undefeated.

Our team went onto the field with the banner and formed two lines for our Knights to run through after being announced. Our football players sounded like a pack of wild animals behind the banner revvvvvving themselves up for the big game.

I bet you’re wondering if I remembered the cheers. Well...I would say I remembered about 80% of them. There were moments an arm or a leg went in the opposite direction, but hey...it was a rush job, and I had never cheered before in my life.

My team members were so generous and kind. I can’t say enough about the hospitality they displayed.

Coach Marcquel sent me an email afterward that read, “We had an amazing time with you last week. You are more than welcome to cheer with us ANYTIME. You are always and forever a Thomas Dale Knight Cheerleader.”

Even though our team lost, it really didn’t matter to me. What mattered most was what I carried away from the experience.

To actually jump, cheer, clap and be a part of the cheer camaraderie confirmed what I already knew all along...cheerleading is a true sport in itself and serves as the heartbeat of athletic teams.

Coach Marcquel’s love for coaching sums it all up.

“I absolutely LOVE coaching cheer. I love teaching the girls new skills, teaching them to be good sportsmen and teaching them to be good citizens.

“Sportsmanship, in my opinion, goes further than sports. Being kind, respectful, happy and enjoying the moment is a lifestyle, and if I can instill that along with new athletic skills into the athletes that I coach, I have helped set the tone for their journey beyond high school,” stated Coach Marcquel.

