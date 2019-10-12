Professional Airman-musicians are coming to Ripley. The Heritage of America United States Air Force Brass Band is having a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church.

“This is the second opportunity we’ve had in recent years to host an Air Force band,” director of Ripley’s Convention & Visitors Bureau Mike Ruben said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to welcome these talented musicians to our community.”

Heritage Brass is a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble with 11 musicians. They bring the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage.

Representing Air Force professionals serving across the globe, the band showcases military precision with each performance. The ensemble maintains a rigorous performance schedule from Maine to South Carolina.

Musical selections range from patriotic favorites and jazz standards to new compositions and distinctive arrangements. Heritage Brass has performed in large concert halls, educational venues and even large sporting events such as Major League Baseball.

“Their innovative approach allows them to perform both as a large symphonic group and a smaller chamber ensemble,” Ruben said. “This is a great opportunity to hear professional musicians and honor our military personnel.”

Langley Air Force Base in Virginia serves as the home for Heritage Brass.

The church is located along Second Avenue, near Ripley Elementary School. For band information, see HeritageofAmericaBand.af.mil.