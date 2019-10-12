Recently, the Ravenswood Police Department has been receiving complaints of drivers running school bus stop signs.

“When we learned of the complaints we immediately started targeting the areas where the violations were reported,” Police Chief Lance Morrison said. “In addition, we are placing officers on random school busses in the city to observe and witness the violations. When we observe violations, we will issue citations to drivers for overtaking school busses.”

Morrison said the minimum fine for these types of violations is $500.

“The safety of our children is paramount, and we will continue these random bus ride-alongs for the rest of the school year,” Morrison said.

According to Morrison, several citations have already been issued for passing school busses and he assures residents that they will continue targeting these violations.