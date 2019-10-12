Defense keys 20-15 win over Matoaca behind two second-half interceptions

DINWIDDIE — Dinwiddie football's struggles in the 2019 season have been well documented. At 1-3, it was the worst Generals' start, and the first three-game single season losing streak, since 2006. They lost to Prince George for the first time since 2005. Navy Nation had the blues.

Now, it seems, happy days are here again.

Behind key halftime adjustments, a Javonte Hobbs interception that he returned for a touchdown and a 50-yard touchdown throw from sophomore quarterback Brenton Hilton to Collis Pride, the Generals (3-3) overcame a 9-7 halftime deficit to defeat Matoaca (4-2) 20-15 Friday for their second-straight win, returning them to an even .500 record for the first time since their second game of the season.

"I'm just thankful to be their coach," head coach Billy Mills said. "I love those guys. We've been through so much this year and, they just keep coming back — even through the losses and everything else — they keep coming back and fighting."

Dinwiddie trailed at the half after allowing Matoaca two score all nine of their first half points in the final 1:24 of the second quarter, after the Warriors were able to recover a squib kick-off.

The third quarter saw both teams go on long, time consuming drives, only to sputter. Matoaca took over in their own territory at the start of the fourth quarter, and a Dinwiddie halftime adjustment paid a big dividend.

Matoaca quarterback Marcus Dreher threw to the left side, and Hobbs, who had been instructed to move further away from the line of scrimmage than he typically would line up, jumped the route, intercepting the ball with a clear path to the end-zone.

"We knew they were hitting some fast screens in there, and we told him at halftime that we needed him to widen out and help out a little bit more. It's tough to widen people out and take them out of the box because (Dreher) is so dangerous running the football," Mills said. "But he widened out and just jumped it. It was an incredible play. That was the turning point in the game I thought."

That gave Dinwiddie a 13-9 lead, after the attempted two-point conversion failed.

Dinwiddie leaned heavily on the running game offensively, accumulating 163 of their 248 total yards on the ground, led by Robert Barlow's 119. Their next big play, however, came in the air.

After a penalty pushed the Generals into a predictable pass situation on third-and-long from midfield, Hilton made a play beyond his years, connecting with Pride for 50 of his 85 yards passing, and his only touchdown.

"He read the safety off, and just threw the ball and Collis made an incredible catch, over the shoulder, just a really good play," Mills said.

It was a game Matoaca wasn't interested in turning in, though. The ensuing kick-off was returned near midfield by sophomore Daquan Vann, and Jacob Coleman snagged a deep ball against the back of his defender to bring the Warriors inside the Dinwiddie five-yard line almost immediately. The powerful running Dreher plunged into the end-zone from a yard out, giving Matoaca life.

It was then that the Warriors much-maligned defense showed its improvement once again.

The final Matoaca drive of the game started at their own six-yard line with less than 90 seconds remaining, but the Warriors were able to march into Dinwiddie territory. Dreher looked to the end-zone for Coleman to make another big catch, but 5-foot-8 sophomore Kelmari Brown jumped up with the 6-foot-2 Coleman, and ripped the ball from his hands to make a second interception and seal the win.

"They just kept going back and testing him," Mills said of Brown, noting Coleman's earlier catch, and a first half touchdown pass from Dreher to Vann that was Brown's responsibility. "He just showed guts. A lot of kids have a game like he was having there, would've shot him down, but he just kept battling with him, went up and made a play. That was huge, because (Coleman) is a great football player.

"Really proud of that little sophomore," he added.

The win for Dinwiddie reignites their postseason hopes in Region 4B, and perhaps sets the stage for more late season heroics.

"We needed that, big time," Mills said.

