Hospital helps all 90 Petersburg police officers learn how to administer overdose antidote

PETERSBURG — When overdosing on opioids, such as heroin, or prescription painkillers, a victim goes unconscious because their respiratory system shuts down. Naloxone - known by its brand name NARCAN - is a chemical compound that counteracts the drug’s effects and wakes up the immune system.

Southside Regional Medical Center worked with the Virginia Department of Health all last week to train every Petersburg Police officer to use NARCAN. That antidote is being supplied to them for free by the VDH.

In 2017, the National Institute on Drug Abuse tallied about 47,000 deaths nationwide due to all opioid use. VDH counted that 1400 of those deaths came from Virginia.

Petersburg’s share of that number was about 17 total deaths, compared to 116 in Richmond, 60 in Chesterfield and 13 in Hopewell — though Petersburg’s per-capita rate is near 52 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared to Richmond’s 34, Chesterfield’s 18 and Hopewell’s 57 per-capita overdose deaths. Numbers from 2017 are the most recently available statistics.

“I think a lot of hospitals are seeing opioids come into their hospital rooms,” said Brandon Seier, SRMC director of marketing and public relations. “For us to be able to help Petersburg Police Department who are on the front lines, we’re happy to help in any way we can.”

SRMC held a lunch-and-learn with the police earlier this year when the topic of NARCAN applicators came up. The hospital worked to get Petersburg Police into a partnership with VDH.

The goal by the end of the week is to have all 90 Petersburg officers trained on the NARCAN applicator which is supplied at no cost by the VDH.

“The purpose really is increasing NARCAN in the community,” said Katrina Shearin, South Central MRC coordinator for VDH. “Increasing access to naloxone, a lifesaving medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of opioid overdose, is a priority.”

Earlier this year, VDH issued a statewide standing order that naloxone be made available to the general public without a prescription at any pharmacy. Along with that decree, VDH is establishing partnerships with groups statewide to make sure that NARCAN is available to first responders.

Typical signs of an overdose are clammy or discolored skin and a victim that is unresponsive.

“When an officer approaches an individual and they are not breathing, clammy skin, they would administer the NARCAN right away,” Shearin said. “Oxygen is very important, so time is of the essence.”

NARCAN is side effect-free, meaning it’s safe to use on a child or even if the person isn’t overdosing. The nasal application can be used twice. If a victim doesn’t respond after 3-5 minutes of the first dose, they should receive a second one.

Residents desiring naloxone should reach out to the local health departments or community service boards or visit their local pharmacy. VDH says that the standing order means pharmacies should bill a person’s insurance for the medication so there is little to no out-of-pocket cost.

Petersburg Police Captain Greg Geist said there is always someone there to help with addiction issues. He said VDH, the police department or the hospital can always relay contact info for anyone in need.

“Besides the great partnership we have with the hospital and Petersburg Health Department, I ask that more partnerships can be developed throughout the city that could benefit either this situation with opioids, or any other task or situation we have,” Geist said. “If everyone comes together, that’s how we’re going to solve crimes.”

Along with bringing the police and VDH together, SRMC also gave officers flu shots while they were in place to do so.

“We always want to meet people where they are,” Seier said. “We have police training, let’s get them their flu shots. Everybody’s busy, they’re working shifts, they’re patrolling, making sure that people are safe, lets make sure that we can say, hey, while you’re here, let’s check one more thing off your to-do list in your personal life.”

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com.