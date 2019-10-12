Brrrrrrrrrrr. This morning, the temperature was 45°. I had to get up early to take my six-month-old kitty for her spay today, and this cup of tea hits the spot!

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

I suppose the last of the 90-degree weather has left the building, although a hot Indian Summer could make an appearance. Usually at this time of year, I am staving off the turning on of heat in the house - holding off until Oct. 1.

But, none of those thoughts even came in to play. In fact, it was today that it came to me. No heat on yet, and it's Oct. 10! Do I dare say no heat turned on until Nov. 1? I believe I could do it, but others in the house aren't brave enough to tough out chilly mornings. Looks like the fireplace just might come in to play soon.

The fact is, the AC is still on, and I'm not quite ready to give that up. I'm still hanging on to summer weather. I'm also far behind on fall decorating, although I have talked with my granddaughters about Halloween costumes. Still no decisions, though. You know how that goes - one day it's Rainbow Dash or a pretty witch, another day it's a fairy princess or a sparkly zombie. Who knows what the girls will end up wearing.

My "to-do" list is out of control - so out of control that I just can't seem to make even the slightest dent. Why do I do this to myself? I'm getting to the point where I need a personal assistant - someone who can take care of the menial tasks - you know, the things I really don't like to do. If only...

October is my favorite month, it truly is. But, ten days have come and gone, and here I sit...hardly a thing to cross off my list. It seems I spend a lot of time on de-stressing activities so I can calm my body and soul down enough to get busy. Personal Assistant? Help me get moving, stay on task, move forward, march, march, march!

Marching. Yep, that takes me back to my high school days when I was quite busy this time of year. Learning new music in marching band, and also learning new field routines for football pre-game and half-time performances. Oh, how I loved that! We won lots of awards back in those days.

Sometimes, we also got to march around my neighborhood where I live once again - focusing on music and parade formations. I was a member of the Bruce High School band - and believe it or not, at one time, we had a 125-piece band including majorettes, rifle squad, silks, drum corp (wow - our percussion was THE BEST). Those were the days.

Our biggest competitors were bands from Keyser High School, Southern High School and Hampshire High School. We were competitive, we had such pride in our band, and represented our school colors of blue and white to the very best of our ability. I played clarinet mostly, but by the time I graduated high school, I could play nine different instruments. Now, I am picking back up with guitar and piano, and sadly, no longer can play anything else.

Besides my love for band and football games, this fall I will be making time for big changes in my life. Also though, I will make time for simple things - campfires, outings with friends, reading some books, baking, enjoying my down time, finishing my cookbook and putting the final touches on my second book. I'm trying to add a few more hours to my 24-hour days, but so far, no luck.

As for the thermostat, I know I will give in because my old bones will say so. I will miss the sounds of lawn mowers and cicadas, and feel a little sad that fireflies will no longer light up the dusk. Soon, my flowers will die to the ground - hiding 'neath the mulch until spring sunshine brings their colors to life once again.

Time to get adjusted to the upcoming time change, time to get things accomplished, time to enjoy the simple life. How about you? Are you with me?



