KEYSER - Sheriff Jeremy Taylor, along with deputies Capt. J.J. Wingler and Lt. Chris Leatherman, was present at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Mineral County Commission to give information on the recent purchase of drones for the department.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Sheriff Jeremy Taylor, along with deputies Capt. J.J. Wingler and Lt. Chris Leatherman, was present at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Mineral County Commission to give information on the recent purchase of drones for the department.

Taylor said the drone may be used to locate lost people and will be useful in traffic accidents, “because it is better to have an aerial view in case the incident goes to court.”

Wingler added that during times of hazardous situations such as train derailment or flooding, the drone will supply needed information.

He said the Mineral County drones are entry-level basic drones, about eight to 10 inches around.

Taylor said that a camera is attached to a drone and an iPad on the ground receives data, and at this time there are four for usage by the sheriff’s department, with four deputies having received the necessary training to use the drones.

Leatherman mentioned drones have the same capability as an aircraft.

On another subject, Commissioner Roger Leatherman wanted to bring up the subject of a shooting range to be used for practice by the county’s law enforcement.

He said the old tennis courts on Route 46 could be a possibility as a shooting range.

“We will have to explore the functionality of that area,” Leatherman said, and he also questioned whether “Insurance issues may prevent public usage of area.”

Lt. Leatherman said the closest structure to the tennis courts is the old radio station, which is over the 500 feet required for placement of a shooting range.