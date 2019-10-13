KEYSER - Potomac State College of WVU recognized three alumni recently during Homecoming activities.

KEYSER - Alumni recognized this year during West Virginia University Potomac State College’s annual Homecoming activities include (l-r): Kevin R. Clark, BAS, Class of 2009, with the Young Alumni Achievement Award for his accomplishments with the Mineral County Development Authority as well as other initiatives to move the county forward.; Tara M. Hulsey, PhD, who serves as vice president of Health Promotion and Wellness for West Virginia University and as dean of the WVU School of Nursing, with the Distinguished Service Award for her initiatives in bringing the Bachelor of Science in nursing degree to the Keyser campus, as well as continuous involvement in the program; and Charles H. Bishop, Jr. PhD, Class of 1958, with the Alumni Achievement Award for his accomplishments in the areas of leadership, human capital and innovation with organizations such as FedEx, UAB Health System, and Giant Eagle Corporation to name a few.



