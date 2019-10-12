KEYSER - Local bands will be part of the excitement of the Autumn Glory Festival this weekend as they compete Saturday at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

The competition gets underway at 6 p.m. with Fairmont and Fort Hill competing in Group 3. North Marion and Keyser will take the field in Group 1A at 7 p.m.

Closing out the evening will be the Petersburg, Northern Garrett and Southern Garrett Marching Bands.

The Golden Tornado Marching Band placed first in their division at the Mountain State Forrest Festival last weekend, with a score of 81.80; earning top honors for auxiliary and percussion for “Rex: The Colors of Mardi Gras” over North Marion with a score of 75.55

Petersburg’s Viking Band also won their division with a score of 78.080 for “All That Jazz: The Music of Chicago,” telling the story of Roxie Hart’s climb to fame.

After week five of competition, Keyser has moved up one spot and currently sits 12th in 1A of the Atlantic Coast Championship rankings.

The Frankfort Falcon Band maintains the sixth spot in the 4A rankings from its score of 80.130 at Allegany.

Southern Garrett has maintained the top spot in Group 1A with Petersburg advancing to the 24th spot up from 33rd while Northern Garrett dropped from 28th to the 34th position.

Allegany High School holds the top spot in the Group 2 open class with a score of 92.30 for their show “Full Circle.”

In the Group 3 Open division Fort Hill dropped from 7th to 14th with a score of 85.95 for “Toy Boat,” while Mountain Ridge dropped one spot from 19th to 20th with a score of 80.45 for “Live at the Speakeasy” from the Allegany High School competition.





