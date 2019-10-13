KEYSER - The Highland Arts Unlimited Public Arts Committee announces that Luke Urice will be the artist to paint the mural on the steps at the Kirkwood and Rogers Law office in downtown Keyser.

KEYSER - The Highland Arts Unlimited Public Arts Committee announces that Luke Urice will be the artist to paint the mural on the steps at the Kirkwood and Rogers Law office in downtown Keyser.

Luke’s vision for the project is to have art that looks like it belongs in that oddly shaped space and fills it out with a nice composition, possibly with some 3D perspective since the steps are something always below eye view.

Luke Urice has experience with painting large signs at Urice Supply and displaying art at restaurants and shows. Born in 1983 and a lifetime resident of Keyser, Luke has a natural talent for drawing and painting. He has always been focused on art, inspired by characters from books, movies, video games, and other talented people in his family.

Luke was always encouraged by friends, family and teachers to make art, and it always made him feel good just to see them react.

Luke started thinking about art as a career at an early age and was impressed by all of his art instructors all through school at Potomac State College and Frostburg State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts with a dual major in painting and illustration.

Luke’s art jobs have varied. He recently had his caricature art displayed at a restaurant and he worked three years as a graphic designer. His main focus is anything with oil/acrylic painting and digital illustration, but he also does airbrush, sculpture, pastel or anything he can get his hands on.

Highland Arts Unlimited Public Arts Committee would like to thank all the artists who submitted designs for the mural and the committee hopes to create more public art in the area soon.

HAU Public art projects are sponsored by the US Wind Force Foundation, HAU, donations, and volunteers. To make a donation, please send your check made out to HAU with “Public Arts” written in the memo area, at HAU, Box 63, Keyser, WV, 26726.





