SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons flew past Washington on Homecoming Night Friday, defeating the Patriots 54-29 at Falcon Stadium.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first quarter and never lost steam as they continuously outscored Washington.

For Chapin Jewell's complete play-by-play action, see Tuesday's News Tribune.