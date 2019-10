Taylor VanMeter was crowned Frankfort Homecoming Queen, and Peyton Shanholtz was Homecoming King at Friday's game vs. Washington.

SHORT GAP - Taylor VanMeter was crowned Frankfort Homecoming Queen, and Peyton Shanholtz was Homecoming King at Friday’s game vs. Washington. The Falcons took an early lead in the game, and at halftime was up 35-13.