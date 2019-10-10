FROSTBURG - The Potomac State College Jazz Ensemble w ill join beatbox saxophonist Derek Brown in concert at Frostburg State University.

FROSTBURG - The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will present innovative beatbox saxophonist Derek Brown as part of its On the EDGE series on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall of FSU’s Lane University Center. The event features informal table seating, comfortable couch and armchair seating, a free appetizer and a cash bar.

Brown will be joined onstage by the WVU Potomac State College/Community Jazz Ensemble and faculty members from FSU’s Department of Music. (Due to a scheduling conflict, the FSU Jazz Orchestra will no longer perform at this event.)

Crossing genres from jazz to classical to funk, Brown is best known for his particular style of playing, dubbed “BEATBoX SAX,” which combines various extended techniques, percussive effects (e.g., stomping and beating his saxophone) and at times vocal elements. His particular style has gained him a following around the world, and his popular YouTube videos have received more than 11 million views.

Jazz journalist and historian Scott Yanow raved, “Brown performs unaccompanied solos that occasionally make one recall Bobby McFerrin in his early prime and the great saxophonist Eddie Harris ... utilizing slap-tonguing, circular breathing, a wide interest in musical styles and dazzling coordination to create rather unique music.” According to National Public Radio, “When you listen to Derek Brown play the sax, you figure this guy has got to be using all kinds of loops and overdubs and electronic pyrotechnics. And then when you figure out it’s just him playing live, it is a little bit hard to fathom.”

Community members are invited to observe Brown as he leads a master class with student musicians, also on Oct. 24. The 2 p.m. event will take place in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. Space is limited and reservations are requested; contact ces@frostburg.edu for reservations.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13.50 for youth under 18. Military, package and group discount rates are also available. For more information or to order tickets, visit CES’ web page at ces.frostburg.edu or contact the CES box office at 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137. The box office, located in Lane Center, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Cultural Events Series is supported in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council. On the web at msac.org. CES is sponsored in part by the City of Frostburg and the Allegany Arts Council.



