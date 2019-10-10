MOOREFIELD - Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead and John Hutchison will attend an adult drug court graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in Hardy County.



The South Branch Valley Drug Court graduation will be held at the Believer’s Victory Center, 160 Victory Lane, Moorefield. None of the rooms in the Hardy County

Courthouse are large enough to accommodate the number of people expected to attend.

Eight people will graduate from the South Branch Valley Drug Court, which serves all three counties in the 22nd Judicial Circuit: Hardy, Hampshire, and Pendleton. At least one person from each county will be graduating.

Residents of every county in West Virginia have access to an Adult Drug Court, even if there is not one in their home county.

The goal of drug courts is to help participants overcome addictions that may have led them to commit crimes. Turning people who might have become repeat offenders into

productive citizens also improves public safety. The programs can be more productive, cost-effective, and humane than incarceration for those who have committed non-violent crimes and are a low to moderate risk to be released into the community.

People who are registered as sex offenders or who have a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence are not eligible. Prosecutors and judges choose which offenders

may participate.