The 4-2 vote authorizes $93,000 to cover the contract to operate between November 2019 and March 2020

HOPEWELL — The city’s homeless could have wound up out in the cold - literally - this winter had City Council not approved funding Wednesday to open a warming shelter.

At the prodding of Assistant City Manager Charles Dane, councilors signed off on a $93,000 allocation from the city’s general-fund budget for the scheduled Nov. 15 opening of the shelter. In spite of some balking at the need to spend the money so quickly, council voted 4-2 to heed Dane’s warning that time was of the essence.

“If we do not allocate tonight we probably won’t have a warming shelter this year,” Dane said. “Those are the ramifications.”

Council had the choice of operating the shelter internally year-round, but opted to go the route of contracting its operation seasonally in order to save money. Had the city oversaw the shelter, the operating costs were estimated at $120,188. A contractor would require only $88,500 in costs, however, Dane recommended allocating as much as $95,000 in case of inclement weather outside of the schedule for the shelter to be open.

Hopewell would add to a very short list of contractual shelters across Virginia. Richmond is the closest locality to Hopewell that also contracts for its warming shelters, and Dane said Hopewell’s contract would be similar.

Once the shelter opens Nov. 15, it will stay open until March 15, 2020.

Councilor Brenda S. Pelham had reservations about the allocation because she felt the shelter operators would essentially be babysitters and not provide essential services. Pelham suggested allocating $88,500, but Dane said that would not be sufficient. While the shelter workers would not be licensed clinical professionals, Dane said, they would be there to clean the shelter, and screen and host those who need it.

When Pelham suggested hiring local workers to run the shelter, Dane said that would be prohibited at a contracted shelter.

Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett was also on the fence about the allocation, saying she needed time to “digest” what Dane was requesting. She suggested a work session be scheduled to talk about it, but Dane said there was not enough time for a work session if the city wanted to have the shelter opened Nov. 15.

That did not complete ease Bennett’s concerns because she said that would likely be the only shelter in the immediate area.

“I feel there needs to be a better plan,” Bennett stated.

Making his last-second points, Dane reminded council that a homeless man was found frozen to death one time in Colonial Heights, and Hopewell does have a homeless population.

“There is a need,” said Dane. “These people really do need assistance and I think this is a valuable service that we provide.”

Mayor Jasmine E. Gore asked to see the contract and was told she would get it as soon as possible. Gore said she supported having the shelter, but she also wanted stricter guidelines for handling contracts and the freedom to make changes to it.

However, Dane stated that because they are using the same procurement process as Richmond they did not have as much flexibility. In the future when more time is afforded, they could have their own proposal look however they want.

Councilor Janice Denton eventually suggested putting $93,000 into the shelter project. She was joined in support by Gore, and councilors Deborah B. Randolph and John B. Partin Jr. Pelham and Bennett dissented. Councilor Arlene Holloway was not at the meeting.

“I think if we save one person’s life, this is money well spent,” Denton said.

Council is expected to look at the contract for the warming shelter at its next meeting Oct. 16.

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.