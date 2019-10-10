First-ever festival at Pamplin Park draws raves from attendees, vendors; some cannot wait until next year

DINWIDDIE - For those attending a new outdoor festival spotlighting the brewing and wine industries, the only liquid came from bottles and not from the sky.

Ideal weather conditions welcomed the first-ever Breakthrough Brew & Wine Festival last weekend at Pamplin Historical Park. Festival director Jerry Desmond was especially glad to see the sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

“Last year, I picked a hurricane date, so I let the staff select the day for this year,” he joked.

And judging by attendee reactions, the staff picked a good date.

“It was relaxing,” said Becky Tilson, a McKenney resident. “It’s a great place to come. I wish more people would come out and enjoy it.”

Butch Bales came from his home in Disputanta. While he called the food selection “a little shaky,” he said he was glad he attended.

“It is very nice,” Bales said. “The weather is unbeatable, music is great, beer selection is good, and facility is marvelous.”

Colin Romanick, Pamplin’s director of marketing and development, said first-time events are always a learning experience for future improvements.

“This is a first event like this for Pamplin Historical Park and like our other new events, we’re seeking to bring newer and younger families to experience the park in different ways,” Romanick said.

The bands Joe’s Day Off and the Rhythm Kings played a mix of country, folk, and Top-40 selections.

Food, drink and craft vendors were available for ticket holders to satisfy their hunger and take home a variety of locally made products, and each ticket provided five beer samples and five wine samples.

“We always like to support communities with local events,” said Edwin Gommers, representing Shoe Crazy Wine at the event. “We’ll be moving to a warehouse in Petersburg soon, and we’re excited about it.”

Little Bird Jams & Jellies vendor Marcia Williams of Dinwiddie stated, “It’s nice being here. Great music. Hurricane Florence made them cancel the event last year and no rain date had been scheduled.

“People have been visiting my booth, but I think next year attendance will grow,” added Williams.

“I think today’s event was a really great opportunity for Dinwiddie residents to stay local for this type of event. It offers people a chance to experience a very relaxing atmosphere,” said Dinwiddie Chamber of Commerce President Meagan Wall.

Karen and Emmett Partain parted the event toting three bottles of wine and their collectible beer cups and wine glasses.

“We bought a bottle of chocolate raspberry wine, mango peach prosecco, and dry red table wine. When the peach prosecco was uncorked, the aroma smelled of fresh peaches, and it was very tasty,” said Karen Partain.

“They had quite an array of beer on tap, also,” added Emmett Partain. “We’re looking forward to attending again next year.”

