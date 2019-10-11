KEYSER - West Virginia's high school football regular season is composed of ten games. Those ten games are spread out across 11 weeks, allowing for one week of rest, the bye week.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

After starting the season with six straight victories, Keyser will enjoy their time of rest, in this, the seventh week.

While the Golden Tornado has certainly showed no signs of fatigue, lack of intensity or of slowing down thus far, the week of rest, and time for extra planning for next week’s opponent Allegany, is much appreciated.

As is well documented, in six games, Keyser is undefeated at 6-0 and has outscored their opponents 348-7 on the season, an average score of 58-1 per game. Keyser has simultaneously scored the most, and given up the least amount of points of anyone in the Mountain State, across all three classes.

On the other side of the bye week for Keyser, Allegany awaits on Oct. 18. The Campers currently have a record of 2-3 midway through the season. After Allegany, Keyser will travel to Bridgeport on Oct. 25 to face the now 5-1 Indians, in what is sure to be one of the most anticipated West Virginia class AA matchups of the season. That game is sure to have gigantic playoff seeding implications for both teams.

After Bridgeport, Keyser will close the regular season with back to back games against neighbors and rivals Mountain Ridge and Frankfort. Keyser will host the Miners on Nov. 1 and Frankfort on Nov. 8 for the Mineral Bowl. Mountain Ridge currently stands with a record of 2-3; Frankfort is currently 5-1.

Keyser’s season has been nearly flawless thus far and the Golden Tornado is most certainly putting up attention-grabbing numbers. The focus has been on victories and not numbers thus far.

That will continue to be the focus as Keyser takes on a four-game stretch that includes three local rivals and Bridgeport, who, after all, is Bridgeport.

If the season has been exciting thus far, buckle up as the intensity is sure to be amped up down the stretch against these particular four opponents. It’s been a banner year thus far for the Golden Tornado, but nobody is focused on where things stand just six weeks in. There are, most certainly, ambitions that extend far, far into the post-season.



