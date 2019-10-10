KEYSER - The purchase of an industrial-sized paper shredder to be placed in the Mineral County Courthouse was given the go ahead by the local county commissioners at the regular meeting on Tuesday morning.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - The purchase of an industrial-sized paper shredder to be placed in the Mineral County Courthouse was given the go ahead by the local county commissioners at the regular meeting on Tuesday morning.

Lauren Ellifritz, county clerk, will be seeking funding for the shredder through the Record Preservation Grant.

While the grant application is completed and submitted, another matter was approved to engage All- Shred, from Frederick, Maryland, to take care of shredding documents in the courthouse offices of the county clerk and circuit clerk, along with the office of the prosecuting attorney.

Ellifritz said the one-day service by All-Shred has a fee of .19 cents per pound of paper, with no contract required, and the shredding truck will be parked on the courthouse property.

She said the usage of the truck will take care of a back log of paper used in the three offices, and Ellifritz mentioned, “There are eight file cabinets full of confidential materials in the prosecuting attorney’s office that will be shredded.”

All-Shred is scheduled to be at the courthouse on Nov. 7.

When a new shredder is received, the likely location of it will be in the office of the circuit clerk.

In another business matter, the subject of computer safety in the county offices has been on the agenda of the county commission’s meeting several times, and it was discussed again on Tuesday.

Ellifritz has asked the employees as a precaution to not charge their cell phones on the county computers.

Commissioner Jerry Whisner said that a policy addressing computer security should be written, and the information placed in the employee’s policy manual, “So they will know” what could happen.

He spoke of the counties across West Virginia that have suffered from cyber attacks, and he added that if something on that order happened in Mineral County, “It could shut us down.”