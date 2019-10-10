CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Tourism Office released its first fall foliage report of the 2019 season this week, highlighting Corridor H (U.S. 48) as the featured country road trip of the week.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Tourism Office released its first fall foliage report of the 2019 season this week, highlighting Corridor H (U.S. 48) as the featured country road trip of the week.

The report, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is the first in a series of weekly foliage updates from the Tourism Office that will help travelers plan road trips and fall adventures based on peak foliage times around the state.

“With these weekly reports, thousands of people visiting West Virginia this fall have an easy guide to experiencing one of our state’s most beautiful natural resources,” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby.

“With the Division of Forestry’s help, we’ve taken the guesswork out of figuring out peak foliage times so tourists can focus on what matters most: enjoying an unforgettable country road trip through our Almost Heaven mountains with their family or friends.”

Fall color will move throughout the state during the next six weeks and tourists, locals and foliage enthusiasts alike are encouraged to keep up with the Tourism Office’s weekly reports.

In addition to the weekly reports, travelers can watch the colors change in real-time, thanks to the Tourism Office’s new live tracker map available on WVtourism.com/fall. Residents and visitors are actively posting their #AlmostHeaven fall color photos from all around the state. This tool is updated daily and provides an insider’s guide to fall color in West Virginia.

“We have fall color scouts in every part of West Virginia,” Ruby said. “Thanks to the widespread support of #AlmostHeaven on social media, we’re able to give potential visitors a glimpse of real fall color in hopes that they will plan a trip and visit our mountains this autumn.”

Fall Foliage Update

The higher elevations of West Virginia remain the best bet for fall color this weekend. Fall foliage in most of these areas is about a week away from peak, with maples showing the most color. Expect to see scattered color in the Eastern Panhandle, Allegheny Mountains and New River Gorge.

Featured Country Road: Corridor H (U.S. 48) in Grant County

This week’s featured drive is Corridor H (U.S. Route 48) in Grant County, where color is around 50 percent. The road crosses through the mountainous terrain of the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands, with area highlights including Civil War Trails sites; the Monongahela National Forest; and Capon Springs and Farms, an all-inclusive mountain resort.

In neighboring Hardy County, Wardensville Fall Festival is Oct. 13-15. The event includes a car show, craft vendors, live music and more.

As you set out on your leaf-peeping excursion, post and share your favorite road trip photos, moments and memories using #AlmostHeaven.

For more weekly fall foliage updates and autumn travel inspiration, visit www.WVtourism.com/fall.





