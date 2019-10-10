KEYSER - The Potomac Valley Transit Authority's Keyser Ready Ride program begins service on Monday, Oct. 14.

Unlike the current Keyser Loop, which is a fixed route bus service operating along specific routes on a timed schedule, Keyser Ready Ride! is a demand response service where riders can reserve a time and location for pick up and travel to their destination. The service will encompass the area from Potomac Highland Guild Offices in New Creek to Wayne’s Meat Market, to Carroll Avenue and Porter Street and everything in between.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PVTA general manager Doug Pixler stated, “Keyser Ready Ride is a ride-share service on an 18-passenger bus, and a valuable addition to the transit programs we currently offer in the area. This safe, modestly priced, door-to-door pick up is a great fit for the residents of Keyser because we can reach so many more people now. No more standing in the cold or rain waiting on a bus; we will come to your location and get you to your destination.”

Keyser Ready Ride is being financed with federal, state and local funds, with passenger fares defraying part of the cost as well.

PVTA operates a fleet of transit vehicles that are ADA compliant and meets all state and federal safety guidelines. Riders can call to make same-day ride reservations, or as far as seven days in advance by calling PVTA at 304-788-8071.

The one-way cash fare to anywhere within the service area is only $1.50.

Pixler noted that, “Ready Ride is already in place in Romney, Moorefield and Petersburg, and we look forward to adding Keyser. Whether you need to go to an appointment, get your hair cut, go to the store or just out to lunch with friends, Ready Ride will get you there. It is going to be a great benefit for the community.”

Contact PVTA at 304-788-8071 for more information. Details regarding Potomac Valley Transit Authority services can be found on their website: www.PVTAWV.org.

Potomac Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) provides fixed route and demand response public transportation services to residents throughout Hampshire, Hardy/Grant, Mineral and Pendleton counties. PVTA seeks to improve the quality of life for its riders by offering safe, convenient and affordable public transportation services. For more information about PVTA, please call 304-257-1414.