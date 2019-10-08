WILEY FORD - Twenty-two area artists will be showing their work when the newly formed Mountain Arts Guild presents the first Open Gallery Event on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WILEY FORD - Twenty-two area artists will be showing their work when the newly formed Mountain Arts Guild presents the first Open Gallery Event on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will be held at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport. Artists from Mineral County and beyond will be set up and displaying their beautiful works of art.

Everyone is being encouraged to come out and not only explore the art, but also to talk to the artists, and purchase their art.

During the event, light refreshments will be served.

The event is free to attend.

The Greater Cumberland Regional

Airport is located at 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford.

Mountain Arts Guild is also happy to announce that a new board has been formed and board officers have been selected. Officers include Brenda Caldwell, president, Linda Van Vranken, vice president, Anna Dolly, secretary, and Dea Clayton, treasurer. Remaining board members include Alison Bunting, Hosanna Barrett, Nelson Kesner, Randy Crane, and Ashley

Centofonti.

The guild will soon start accepting general membership

applications as well. More announcements will be made on that once the time gets closer.

For more information, contact Ashley Centofonti with Mineral County Tourism at 30-790-7081 or Randy Crane with the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce at 304-788-2513.