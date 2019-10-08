ROMNEY - Hampshire entered Friday's Homecoming football game with Keyser with a record of 0-5, having been outscored 205-49 by their previous five opponents. By contrast, the Golden Tornado blew into Sunrise Summit with an undefeated record of 5-0, having outscored their previous five opponents 286-7. As such, there were little to no delusions as to what the expected outcome would be.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Keyser would do as Keyser was predicted to do, and that’s roll into Hampshire like the namesake Tornado they are, and then roll out unscathed and full speed ahead into the bye week with two weeks to prepare for their oldest rival, the Allegany Campers.

As it was Homecoming week at Hampshire, the homestanding Trojans had plenty of celebrations planned not directly involving the football action. As such, the spirit of Homecoming wasn’t necessarily ruined for the home crowd assembled. In fact, at the conclusion of the game, Hampshire and Keyser came together for a post-game prayer, showing there is more to high school and to sports in general, than the final score on the scoreboard.

Despite the margin of victory, Keyser coach Sean Biser was quick to credit an outmatched Hampshire squad for their spirited play, “Hampshire played hard and I think their best football is still ahead of them.”

The Golden Tornado, as they’ve done all season, got off to a quick start and dominated play from the opening kickoff. Keyser would tally six first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 36-0 lead at the conclusion of the game’s first frame. The Black and Gold would tack on an additional three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 56-0 halftime lead.

As has been the norm, the brakes were applied and in a big way for Keyser after the large lead was established. The third quarter would end without any additional scoring; in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Chayse Evans would score Keyser’s final touchdown, leading to the 62-0 victory.

In keeping with the theme of the season, Keyser would statistically dominate nearly every category in all three phases of the game. The Golden Tornado rushed for 225 net yards and held Hampshire to -31 yards at the same time. Through the air, Hampshire’s Alex Hott and Easton Shanholtz would tally 160 yards combined on 14 completions, compared to Keyser’s 50 yards on four completions. The Black and Gold finished with 275 total net yards compared to Hampshire’s 129.

In the rout, Keyser employed the services of 11 separate ball carriers. No one runner rushed for more than 57 yards individually or had more than five carries. Likewise, Keyser attempted only six passes, completing four.

Defensively, Keyser was led by Tristin Fox with a fumble recovery and interception along with three tackles; Caden Biser also had three tackles along with an interception; Ryan Shoemaker intercepted two passes; Samuel Bradfield led the team with four tackles; Jackson Biser had three tackles.

Less than two minutes into the contest, Caden Biser got things started with a 31-yard touchdown run. At the 7:29 mark, Aaron Lyons found pay dirt from 11 yards out. One minute later, Caden Biser would score his second touchdown with a one-yard plunge. At the 3:25 mark, Ryan Shoemaker scored from two yards out. Twenty-two seconds later, Shoemaker found Gavin Root for a two-yard touchdown completion. Seth Earnest was successful on his first four point after kicks; Shoemaker’s two-point conversion run on the fifth touchdown put Keyser up 36-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Fifteen seconds into the second quarter, Tristin Fox intercepted an Alex Hott pass and took it into the endzone for another score. Less than one minute later, Fox rushed from three yards out for another Golden Tornado touchdown. Fourteen seconds later, Shoemaker found Aaron Lyons through the air for a six-yard touchdown.

At the half, Keyser led 56-0. With 5:01 remaining in the contest, sophomore Chayse Evans scored from 10 yards out to end all scoring and give Keyser the 62-0 victory.

The large scoring margin once again gave Coach Biser the opportunity to work his reserves into the game, giving them meaningful playing time. “It’s always good to get all our kids into the game for quality time. I thought they played well and that game experience will serve our program well in the future.”

With the victory, Keyser is now undefeated at 6-0, having outscored their opponents by a whopping margin of 348-7. The Golden Tornado have simultaneously scored the most, and given up the least amount of points across all three classes in the State of West Virginia, with an average score of 58-1 per game.

They currently hold the number three spot in the West Virginia MetroNews Power Ratings behind Fairmont Senior and Bluefield. These ratings, however, are opinion based. In the most important rating, the WCSSAC playoff points rating, Keyser is in sole possession of second place behind Fairmont Senior.

All this as Keyser enters their bye week for the 2019 season. “We came away healthy going into our bye week, and now we will get back to focusing on and getting better fundamentally,” Biser explained.

The Golden Tornado will next take the field at home against Allegany on Friday, Oct. 18; it will be Keyser’s Homecoming game.











