HOPEWELL — Officers for the coming year were installed at the Optimist Club of Hopewell’s annual installation banquet in September. Chuck Steininger, incoming Capital Virginia district governor, was the installing officer.

“We have quality members here,” incoming president Herman Henderson remarked. He challenged each of the new officers to be faithful to the duties of their office.

Installed were Herman Henderson, president; Jim Henderson, president-elect; Stephan Kitchen, vice president; Patrick Henderson, secretary; Dennie Mitchem, financial secretary; and Scott Poitras, registered agent. Board members Andy Weaver, Luther Sodat, Joe Moore, Kevin Carraway, Mike Jones and Brian Estepp were also initiated into their positions.

Each year the Hopewell Optimist Club holds an annual awards ceremony at their installation banquet in late September. In addition to the installation of officers and directors for the coming year the club recognizes a member as Optimist of the Year. It is given to a member who has given his time and energy to promote optimism during the previous year. This year’s Optimist of the Year award went to Scott Poitras.