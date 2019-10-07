Well, I'm still working on that attitude adjustment. Each morning, I have my quiet time between me and God, and I go through my prayer list for all those I have promised to pray for.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Then, life gets moving on, and before you know it, the pressures move in, the challenges I am facing seem to take over. Then, stress takes charge, and I am pulled in a zillion directions.

How do YOU do it? How do you manage stress? How do you make sure you can get through each day with kindness, compassion and understanding in your heart? How do you keep yourself from saying hateful things - keeping your tongue on cheek - silent, biting it if you have to.

It's a struggle for me - that keeping quiet. All of my life it has been a struggle. I have prayed about it...often. Yet, here I am...the words come out all on their own. Help LOL. I'm just a little mouthy.

Anyhoo, I do have a few things that are stress relievers for me, but I don't seem to make enough time to follow through. To make time to relieve stress while I'm

on the edge...seems impossible. But, I'm a trooper (so I tell myself).

Isn't life all about attitude? Keeping positive and sharing that positivity with others...encouraging, hugging, uplifting, supporting. I've said this before in my column, and I try my best to be a good example of what a Christian is. But man, some days it is hard. Very hard.

Last week, I talked about my full plate, and it wont get lighter any day soon. So much to do, so many changes, so much I will have to adjust to, so many challenges. How does a woman handle all of this?

I wish I knew the answers. I sometimes wish for a fairy princess to wave her magic wand and everything would be okay. But, this is not a Disney life.

Changes in my life are good, but it's hard to see the big picture at times. Changes one makes, when others will be initially hurt by them...those are the hardest. Those break your heart.

I have to trust that daily talks with God are the most important thing right now. How else can choices make sense? How else can we meet each struggle, each challenge, and then make the right decisions? How can we face the roadblocks? How do we sleep at night?

I will persevere, that I know. But, it's getting there. It's riding out the storm, staying afloat, leaning into the waves and keeping my head above water. God will calm the waters, this I know.







