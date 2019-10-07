Virginia House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox said over the weekend that he plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would increase the maximum non-taxable reward payouts for Crime Solvers program information to $5,000, and backers are hoping that boost will also mean a boost in the volume of anonymous tipsters.

"The increased limit should give tipsters additional peace of mind knowing they can help resolve high-profile serious cases which may warrant a reward higher than $1,000," said Kevin Bacon, past president of the Virginia Crime Stoppers Association, which is supporting the legislation. "The concept has always hinged on the ability to protect the tipsters' identities, so having to report reward money as income has never made sense because of the importance of anonymity."

The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program, which also pushed for the raised limit, has received more than 26,000 tips from citizens that resulted in almost 8,000 crimes being solved in its 35 years of existence, according to officials. When Crime Solvers programs were first launched in the 1980s, the maximum reward was $1,000 and it has stayed at that limit ever since.

The proposal does not automatically bind local CS programs to that maximum limit, said Cox, R-Colonial Heights. They still have the discretion to set their maximum and minimum limits.

"Local police and sheriff's offices are looking for new tools to fight crime in our neighborhoods, and this legislation will offer incentive for those with important information to come forward," Cox said in prepared remarks prior to Saturday's "Light Up The Night" program sponsored by the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program. He added that the bill will allow for more case closures "and get those who wish to victimize Virginians off the streets."

All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on the ballot in November's general election. Cox is facing Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman in a recently redrawn 66th House District that political analysts say has gotten more Democratic voter-influence. It still includes Colonial Heights but has picked up more of south and central Chesterfield County than in its previous incarnation.

Crime Solvers programs are totally run by citizens within a community, and reward funds are completely made up by private donations. Police officers and administrators act in advisory roles for the programs.

