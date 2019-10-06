“It: Chapter Two” takes place 27 years after the events of the “It” movie (chapter one) released a couple of years ago that chronicled the struggle of a group of kids that called themselves the Losers Club against a horrific foe that embodied itself in many forms including a scary, evil clown named Pennywise.

This movie takes place long after the apparent victory of the kids against It. However, a phone call from one of the kids who never left the spooky town of Derry calls his Losers Club friends because things are starting to stir up again in Derry, and the team needs to reassemble to take on the monstrous evil once again. And, they vowed at the end of the last movie to return should the need ever arise.

It gets complicated, though, because the kids have spent the last 27 years forgetting the events of their childhood. Something has happened and has nearly erased all memories of those events. But, when they each get a call to return, the traumatic memories of that childhood struggle begin to return, to haunt and to rouse intense fear in them.

The friends return, remember and reunite in Derry to face the evil It entity once again, though most of them have no desire to do so. They simply want to continue with their lives, but eventually realize that their destinies are intertwined with It, and that It must be faced again with the hopes to defeat It once and for all.

Stephen King’s novel “It” approaches the story of the adults returning to Derry to face a forgotten evil while flashing back to the struggle of the children 27 years earlier. In contrast, the movies tell the story in two chapters: the first movie chronicles the children’s struggle while this chapter, “It: Chapter Two,” depicts the struggle of the adults, a necessary separation because the mediums of novels and movies are very different animals.

The first “It” movie was a pretty large success, and “It: Chapter Two” follows in those footsteps. The cast is excellent. The story is exciting, scary and surprisingly ... FUNNY!

Like any successful movie, this movie combines many disparate elements including horror — its primary focus — to intriguing storytelling, thrills, chills, action and a surprisingly appropriate amount of laughs. It’s a well-stocked buffet of horror with many other cinematic offerings.

The soundtrack is very “Halloween"-ish and scary, yet lush and orchestral, perfectly accompanying everything happening on the big screen.

“It: Chapter Two” is a fantastic date movie because the myriad of scares and spooky sequences will certainly cause someone to grab someone else’s arm.

The different kinds of horror spanning from classic jump scares involving evil clowns to a plethora of psychological horror cover the gamut of dark excitement.

See this movie if you enjoy a well-made horror movie with a strong story filled with character progression and borderline insane clown scares. Avoid this movie if you have a phobia involving clowns, bullies and giant monsters, or if you find it hard to eat classic theater treats like popcorn, hotdogs, cheesy nachos while imbibing soda or other beverages — because the scares and psychological horror might impede an appetite.

In the end, “It: Chapter Two” gets a five star rating in the horror genre, the perfect companion nearly three hours long to the first movie.

It’s a lot of scary fun — pun intended.