PETERSBURG — Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be hosting the 23rd annual Civil War Symposium on Oct. 18-20, 2019. This annual event changes themes each year and in 2019 the theme is "Small Battles, Big Results." A gathering of nationally recognized authors and historians will speak about lesser known battles that greatly influenced the course of the war for the North or South.

The symposium begins on Friday night with a reception at the park where attendees and speakers can meet and enjoy refreshments. Saturday is filled with lectures and opportunities to purchase published works by the speakers for autographs and participation in a silent auction. Sunday will feature additional speakers and a panel discussion.

This year's speakers include authors, professors and museum professionals. The international award-winning author or editor of 17 books on the American West and American Civil War, Peter Cozzens will be presenting a talk on the Battle of Iuka. Jerry Desmond, who is the executive director of Pamplin Park and has published three books, including "Turning the Tide at Gettysburg," will tell the story of the battle of Ringgold. Military historian and the author of more than 20 historical books Rod O. Gragg shares new perspectives on the Battle of Fort Fisher. Jeffrey William Hunt, director of the Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas and author of "The Last Battle of the Civil War" will enlighten attendees on the Battle of Mine Run. James Morgan, a lifelong Civil War enthusiast and author, is a co-founder and current president of the new Fort Sumter Civil War Round Table in Charleston and will share his research on the Battle of Ball's Bluff. Dr. Timothy B. Smith, a veteran of the National Park Service and currently teaching history at the University of Tennessee at Martin will speak on the Battle of Champion Hill. Dr. Brian Steel Wills, who is the director of the Center for the Study of the Civil War Era and author of numerous works relating to the American Civil War, will engage attendees on the controversial Battle of Fort Pillow.

Symposium pricing is $339 per attendee, which includes all lectures, the Friday night reception, two mid-morning coffee breaks, two lunches, and a Saturday night banquet. Space is limited and pre-registration and payment is required for the symposium. A letter of confirmation will be sent to all registrants.

Call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org for more information and to register or visit www.eventbrite.com.