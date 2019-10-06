Saturday night incident leaves two dead, one injured

PETERSBURG — Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 80 block of Courthouse Road that resulted in two dead and one wounded.

Police responded to the report made at 10:21 p.m. on Oct. 5 of a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man later died at the hospital.

While officers were at the hospital, police say a second gunshot victim arrived with a non-life threatening injury. While the second was being treated, a third victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third victim later died from his wounds.

Police are currently investigating the deaths and wounding and are asking for help from the public. If anyone has any information, or may have been in the area and believe you saw or heard anything, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to p3tips.com.