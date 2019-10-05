Police say a neighbor saw the truck in front of the house and fired several shots at it

PRINCE GEORGE — A Johnson Road residence has been sprayed with bullets for the second time in four days, but this time, police said, the shooter or shooters encountered some resistence, and investigators have an idea of what the getaway vehicle looks like.

Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said that in the latest round of gunfire reported early Saturday morning, a neighbor ran out of his house with a weapon and fired several shots at the vehicle, which was described as a black pick-up truck. Grochmal said the driver of the truck then sped away.

It is unknown if the truck or its occupants were hit by any of the bullets from the neighbor's gun.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the same residence in the 12000 block of Johnson Road that had been peppered with gunfire several nights earlier. Grochmal said the house was once again occupied, and "numerous cartridge cases" were recovered from the scene.

No one inside the house was injured.

The first shooting incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 1. Police said the shooter sprayed the house with bullets, some of which entered the interior of the house and struck an appliance and electronic device. In that instance, about a dozen cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Police have not released any apparent motive for the two shooting incidents but add that the investigation into both is ongoing.

The area where the house is located is a mostly rural area. It is not considered part of a neighborhood or subdivision. It is about two miles south of Richard Bland College.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Information also may be submitted through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

