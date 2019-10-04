Katlyne Rollyson, from Sandyville, is a freshman forest technology major within the natural resource management program at Glenville State College. She is among five students from GSC’s Department of Land Resources who are pioneering their future within the College’s Honors Program, an interdisciplinary program that examines the world around us, explores diversity, advances research, promotes civic engagement, and prepares leaders for the 21st century.

For Rollyson, who graduated from Ravenswood High School in 2019, it was her interest in the environment that led her to Glenville State College.

“I decided to major in forest technology because I have an interest in plants and the environment,” Rollyson said. “My interest began in high school when I joined the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program and competed in my first contest, Grasslands. I went on to compete in several other contests, including Envirothon, Land Judging, Entomology, and forestry. I enjoyed participating in these contests so much that I wanted nothing more in my career than to work outside and help protect and manage the environment and its resources. The honors program helps to benefit me because it allows me to explore and consider who I am as a person, what I want in life, and what I can do to accomplish my goals to advance my career.”

The other Land Resources Honors Program students include Eli Henthorn, Jacob Amick, Asa Dick, and Jared Bishop.

Honors students take specialized classes that are distinctive in content along with other Honors students. They engage in independent scholarship with faculty mentors who are experts in their field and engage in enriching, out-of-class experiences by participating in field trips, seminars, conferences, community projects, and workshops. The students finish their Honors studies by completing a final project under the guidance of the Honors Coordinator and faculty mentors. Students who complete the Honors Program receive unique distinction on their transcripts and during graduation ceremonies.

For more information about the Associate of Science in Forest Technology and Associate of Science in Land Surveying degrees, as well as majors within the Natural Resource Management program at Glenville State College, contact the Department of Land Resources at 304-462-6370.

For information about the Honors Program, contact Dr. Schuyler J. Chapman at 304-462-6326.