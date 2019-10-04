The Ravenswood Red Devil band is keeping busy with practices, Friday night football games, and competitions around the state.

On Sept. 21, they competed in their first band competition at Cabell Midland where saxophone player Alex Leonard was awarded Outstanding Soloist.

It was on to Hurricane on Sept. 28 where the Red Devils received Division 2 first runner-up grand champion, best drum major, and group 2 first-place.

From Hurricane they traveled to Poca for their second competition of the day where they received second-place percussion in Group 1b and once again Alex Leonard received Outstanding Soloist.

They will be participating in Viking Fest at Ripley’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5. Following that the band will travel to Sissonville on Oct. 12 for the Black Walnut Festival.

Oct. 19 they will compete in the Tri-State Marching competition and Oct. 29 is their fall concert in the Ravenswood High School Auditorium.

Nov. 23 the band will be hosting the Holiday Craft Show at the high school.

Besides football games and competitions, the band remains active with school spirit activities and participates in several parades throughout the year.