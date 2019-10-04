DINWIDDIE — One person was found dead in a county residence that caught fire early Friday morning, but authorities are awaiting an autopsy report before determining if the blaze caused the death.

Fire & EMS Chief Dennis Hale said the fire, which was reported around 3 a.m. in the 11000 block of Blackwell Road, completely destroyed the house. Firefighters entering the residence found one person already dead,

Another occupant of the house was able to escape the fire, Hale said. They are being tended to by the American Red Cross.

Fire units from Dinwiddie, Namozine, Ford, Carson and McKenney responded to the blaze, which Hale said was brought under control in about an hour. Cleanup continued until shortly after 9 a.m., he added.

The victim found inside the house was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond to determine the cause of death, Hale said.

Hale said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.