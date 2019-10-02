Petersburg church has food, fun and experts on hand to promote wellness

PETERSBURG — What better way is there to bring people together than food and dancing? Bethany Missionary Church did exactly that this past weekend, with its annual Community Day.

The twist? More than 16 organizations were brought in to make connections and hand out information to local residents. Each of those organizations offer incredible help to people that may be in need.

“We wanted to make sure this was a community event,” said Anita Ruffin, an organizer with Bethany Missionary. “Because, in this area we have a lot of people that need to find out what’s available. There’s a lot of services that are out there and sometimes people don’t even know it.”

Outside there was music, and dancing, a playground for the kids and burgers, hot dogs and fixins. Inside, tables were set up for organizations to network with the community.

Magellan Health, one of the event sponsors, set up a table inside the Church’s activity hall.

Starting in 2019, the income requirements for Medicaid were lowered, meaning that more Americans, and local residents, are eligible for healthcare coverage. Magellan Community Outreach Specialist Donna Faett was there to get the word out and sign as many people up as possible.

Magellan, along with five other major healthcare agencies, can help people find practitioners for vision, dental, primary care doctors and specialists.

“This means that more people are getting preventative healthcare,” Faett said. “Maybe they’ve been delaying going to the doctor and all of the sudden they have diabetes. If we can get them early, and get them when they’re healthy, it would help a lot more.”

The other five healthcare agencies people can look for are Anthem, AETNA, United Healthcare, Virginia Premier.

A more local organization, Pathways-VA, was also on hand Saturday, meeting more people in the community where it has three programs.

Pathways runs three programs - seven specialty health clinics, a financial academy and a trade school for youth, aged 18-22.

Ron Thompson, Pathways’ Clinic Coordinator, was also at Bethany Missionary, specializing in the group’s clinic-based programs.

“Most of the people who come to us, number one, we’re a last resort. Number two, they already know what they got. So it’s like, you’re a diabetic and you already know that,” Thompson said.

The clinics work with grant funding, partnerships and volunteer hours to provide completely free healthcare. Alliances with companies like Walmart and RX Drugs, mean that 90% of Pathways clients can get prescriptions completely free. The other 10% can get them at extremely low prices, under $5.

“Most people that come to us are on medications but haven’t been taking them,” Thompson said. “My question is, are you on medication, are you taking it, why are you not taking it, if you’re not why are you not taking it? Because you can’t afford it or you can’t get a prescription?”

He said Pathways can function as a “one stop shop,” with services from a rheumatology to mammography.

Once a month, Pathways has 12 mental health doctors that volunteer to come in and do assessments for clients.

“Mental health is a big need in Petersburg, the Tri-City Area, and the Crater District,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that as much as 90% of people that used to earn too much to qualify for Medicaid benefits are now eligible.

Aside from the clinic, Pathways’ trade school teaches about 30-40 students skills to go into manufacturing jobs, and even pays a salary while they learn. So far the program has built seven houses in the community, starting with a $50,000 grant from Walmart.

The financial and job training program works with clients on job readiness and money management for those who qualify.

Other organizations at Community Day were groups like the Petersburg Public Library, Southside Regional Medical Center, HumanKind, Toastmasters and others.

The two-day event culminated with a day of worship, prayer and a communal dinner on Sunday.

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com.