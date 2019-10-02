According to Wikipedia, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ efforts towards independence. A non-profit group, they promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

Selma Humphreys, with the Old Hickory Chapter of the DAR, presented Mayor Carolyn Rader with a proclamation during the Ripley City Council meeting on Sept. 17. The document presented requested to have the week of Sept. 17-23, 2019 designated as Constitution Week.

Mayor Rader gladly signed the document.

The United States celebrates Constitution Day each year on Sept. 17. The original Constitution was signed in 1787 and is currently on display at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

In other business:

• Council approved the minutes from the previous meeting.

• Doug Skeen reported on the updates he has made to the City of Ripley website.

• Council voted to approve the financial statements for payment as presented.

• Chief Brad Anderson reviewed the monthly report.

• Jim Mitchem reported that the city was presented with a Gold Award as a 2018 Optimized Water Treatment Plant.

• Matt Anderson reported that West Virginia Paving has been working on paving projects in town and they will be completed by Thursday evening (Sept. 19).

• Skeen noted he is currently working on a form for the Census Bureau that he will have returned by Oct. 31. He also reported that he is working on a phone application to locate fire hydrants.

• Council approved the first reading of the Supplemental Resolution providing as to principal amount date, maturity date, redemption provision, principal payment dates, sale price and other terms of the construction anticipation notes, series 2019. A (West Virginia Water Development Authority), of the City of Ripley; ratifying and approving a loan agreement relating to such notes and the sale and delivery of such notes to the West Virginia Water Development Authority; designating depository bank; and making other provisions as to the notes.

• Council approved the second reading of the following ordinances and articles:

2019 replacement pages for the Codified Ordinances

Article 746: Municipal Sales and Service Tax; Municipal Use Tax as prepared by the West Virginia Tax Department

Article 1146: Citations to Abate Public Nuisances

Article 1717.10: Forfeiture of Property

Article 1718: Registry and Maintenance of Foreclosed Properties

• The first reading of the items was approved by council:

B&O Rate Adjustments

Public Safety and Street Assessment Revision

• The next Ripley City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the Ripley Municipal Building located at 203 Church Street South.