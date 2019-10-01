Tournament to benefit the Maddie Mann Foundation

PETERSBURG — The Southside Virginia Association of REALTORS®, SVAR, will hold its fourth annual Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Maddie Mann Foundation for Accessible Play on Oct. 7 at the Country Club, 1250 Flank Road in Petersburg.

Proceeds will assist the foundation in its project of building a barrier-free playground in White Bank Park in Colonial Heights. The Maddie Mann Foundation for Accessible Play is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help create a barrier-free community for our wounded military, elderly, and disabled populations that will allow them the opportunity for play with their families.

The four-man captain’s choice event kicks off with registration from 10 to 11:45 a.m., with an open driving range from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. Dinner and awards will be at 5 p.m. The cost is $100 per player, which includes use of a cart, green fees, all refreshments, a sleeve of balls, lunch and dinner. Mulligans and raffle tickets also will be sold. The registration deadline is Oct. 1. Individual players will be paired with a team. Teams of four may register for $400.

Awards will be presented for:

Team awards (first, second, third, and last place)Putting contestHole-in-one awardClosest to the pinLongest drive (men)Longest drive (women)Longest drive (seniors aged 63 and up)

To register, fill out the registration application. For registration information, contact Danielle Marchant-Via at dmarchant@svarealtors.com, Holly Jennings at hjennings@svarealtors.com, or call 804-520-4496.

SVAR would like to thank Harris and Associates, HMS Home Warranty, Tidewater Mortgage, Sherwood Title, State Far, The Vickie and Larry Team, Ligon Jones, Chappell Construction, Presidential Mortgage, Tennek, High Tech Auto, CMA Cars, Virginia REALTORS®, Brock's BBQ, Outback Steakhouse and Chester Muffler Shop for their generous sponsorship.