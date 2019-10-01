Summit speakers, attendees agree that solid relationships between public and police are crucial

PETERSBURG – Cory Todd is tired. Tired of the crime that haunts his city.

“We have had so many shootings around there that I, and I’m sure anybody else, is getting tired of it,” said Todd, who lost a brother to gun violence in Richmond.. “I’m here trying to find out what the police and everybody is going about making the community safer.”

The answer Todd and the others who filled Good Shepherd Baptist Church Monday for a summit on violent-crime prevention heard was “partnerships.” A good working relationship between the public and the police, as well as among law-enforcement agencies, provides hope for a community fighting back against crime.

“Today is a great day. What’s today about? Today is about hope,” said Petersburg Director of Public Safety, Kenneth A. Miller. “Not just for our city, but the entire region. We’ve learned about partnerships today, how to be better partners, starting with ourselves.”

Law enforcement agencies from five Tri-City localities - Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Prince George, and Dinwiddie – hosted groups like the Drug Enforcement Agency, Virginia State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the FBI’s Richmond Office.

Everyone who spoke after the summit came out praising the newfound connections, from local to national, and the sharing of knowledge and resources that is to come from law enforcement.

“One of the things everyone has talked about is the collaboration,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Miller. “We’re going to follow up. We’re not going to be here and gone. This is a commitment that we have all made, we’re going to be meeting on a regular basis, and this is something that continues throughout until everyone in the tri-cities can feel safe about going about their business.”

Miller said that these partnerships will help take the city’s policing to the next level, with specific expertise from national agencies, and training offered from that.

Two critical issues said to be affecting the area are the illegal purchase and ownership of firearms, and rampant drug abuse. ATFEhas had a heavy presence in Petersburg over the last 8 months, according to R. Shawn Morrow, Assistant Special Agent In Charge for the ATFE.

“ATFE’s main priority is not the number of seizures, but getting unlawfully possessed firearms off the street,” Morrow said.

He talked about needing to “fish with a spear, not a net” to take specific dangerous individuals out of the community that are causing a large amount of harm.

“Often times, seizures are a part of it, but that’s not our driving strategy,” Morrow said. “A lot of seizures is indicative of a lot of criminal activity.”

The DEA is experienced at handling drug issues across the country. It said that Petersburg’s problems are typically due to the opioid epidemic, which affects the entire country evenly, from urban to suburban and rural communities.

Community members invited to the summit called out for more than just police intervention. They wanted the Tri-Cities to take it upon themselves to get out of a cycle and culture of violence by reaching children at a young age.

White Plains, New York-born Bari Muhammad, now a longtime Petersburg resident, called for conflict resolution centers.

When I was young … we had boxing, wrestling, football. We had things where we could actually exert our energies, stop a lot of these things,” he said.

Muhammad said Petersburg used to have a flag football league that did a good job of just that, but suddenly it stopped. After it stopped, he said violence and murders followed.

He also called for more professional resources to teach kids practical skills, like trades or entrepreneurial skills for non-college-bound high school students.

Shahid Shabazz, owner of Allusions Barber and Beauty, said right now there is nothing for Petersburg kids outside of school, and a few basketball courts that the community has taken upon itself to be able to fix.

He painted a picture of Petersburg being sectioned off around the city, based on neighborhoods and what church someone attends. The first time they mix with kids around the city is middle school. Shabazz said that already breeds the mentality of being loyalty to your neighborhood, a precursor to gang behavior.

“That’s why we’re here today. We’re trying to change the mindsets of the youth before they get to the point where they need any of you (law enforcement) that’s in this room,” Shabazz said.

Petersburg resident Linwood Christian helped created the Harding Area Neighborhood Association in his Petersburg neighborhood. That neighborhood association connects different neighborhood watches together in an area, to share knowledge and work with police on reporting crime.

“Until we as a people start taking our responsibility, voting, doing whatever … until we as a people understand that this is us, I don’t care what [the police does], you can’t do it without us,” he said.

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com.