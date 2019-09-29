Brittany LaPorta, External Affairs Manager with TC Energy, was the speaker for the weekly Ripley Rotary meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

LaPorta said TC Energy may not be a name Jackson County is familiar with; however, Columbia Gas was purchased by Trans-Canada in July of 2016 and just recently in May of 2019, Trans-Canada changed it’s name to TC Energy.

“Different name, still the same rich, long history in West Virginia,” LaPorta said.

The purpose of TC Energy is to deliver the energy people need everyday. LaPorta said they take their job seriously by doing so safely, responsibly, collaboratively, and with integrity.

According to LaPorta, TC Energy has a little over 2,500 miles of pipeline in West Virginia with operations in 45 of the 55 counties. Their gas control room is located in Charleston and the company has more than 700 employees in West Virginia alone.

They have several projects in West Virginia with their Mountaineer Express Project placing a compression station in Jackson County. This project included 25 miles of pipelines and cost 3 billion dollars to complete.

“Significant property tax revenue is expected to be seen by the county,” LaPorta said.

The Mountaineer Express Project was placed in service in March of 2019.

“We have strong focus on building strong relationships and partnerships in the communities in which we operate,” LaPorta said. “We are committed to leaving a footprint in the areas we operate.”

LaPorta said TC Energy is interested in partnering with any local organizations with initiatives regarding education involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), or beautification projects.

Other items of interest include:

• Harvest In the Wood is happening in Ravenswood this weekend, Sept. 27-29.

• Live Life Fully is set for 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 1 at WVU Parkersburg’s Jackson County Center. Linda Arnold, a nationally syndicated columnist will be the speaker for the event. Tickets are $10 per person and can be picked up at the JCC office. Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket may call 304-372-6992.

• Pilot Club and the City of Ripley are partnering to bring the Chick-fil-A food truck to Ripley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2. The truck will be stationed at the former Drive location on 710 West Main Street across from Rite Aid. Orders are being taken in advance for $8 which includes a chicken sandwich, chips, cookie, and a drink. Contact the City of Ripley at 304-372-3482 for more information or to place an order. Walk up business will also be accepted while supplies last.