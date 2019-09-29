Visitors take a food trip around Old Towne Petersburg

I experienced something new and mighty tasty!

When Old Towne Petersburg Food Tour founder Erin Beard called to invite me to explore new foods and restaurants, I happily accepted.

In all honesty, out of the five stops along the tour, I had already dined at three of the locations, however, the food was just a small portion of why I agreed to give it a whirl.

You’ve probably figured out by now...I’m a people person. I love meeting new peeps and expanding my horizons by listening to what goes on in their lives.

My first food tour experience...I guess you could say happened in my neighborhood in Clinton, Iowa where I grew up. Five or more families would participate in a ‘progressive dinner’ where each family prepared, hosted and served a different dish.

It was a traveling potluck; we bounced from house to house either by foot or car.

The first home served appetizers, the second a salad, the third soup & bread, the fourth a main dish, the fifth a side dish or two, and of course the final destination offered dessert.

Each host offered cocktails, pop, water, and the last host served coffee.

I remember my mom got all fancified and served cucumber water once. I thought she had lost her garden-loving mind, but the crazy drink was a big hit.

Occasionally, I see the funky, vegetable water being offered at fancy restaurants and spas.

One time...mom served run, strip & go nakeds. I’ll just leave that right there. Ha!

I’ve never been a picky eater, and I love trying new dishes, so I was excited to see what was going to be set before us at each historic Petersburg dining establishment.

When I arrived at Saucy’s Bar.B.Q. on East Bank Street, I recalled ordering bar-b-que from their walk-up years ago. They had recently won first place at the Rotary Club of Chester’s BBQ Cook-off, and I wanted to try the award-winning meat.

Inside Saucy’s Sit-Down, Erin was introducing herself as the tour guide to twelve food tourists who were seated at one long table.

Erin shared while smiling like the Cheshire Cat from ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’, “I’m a culinary consultant. I have to conduct painstaking research trying new foods and pick what I like to be prepared for the tourists.”

We were served Saucy’s Slaw, Sweet Bean Trio and Pork Sliders that were almost the size of a regular bbq sandwich.

All three were delicious! I’m on a 30-day challenge that you’ll be hearing more about later...so I didn’t consume my bun.

Jimmy Davis of Chesterfield who was with his wife Gail and sister-in-law Daryl Kay Driskill who was visiting from Eugene, Oregon stated, “The food was excellent. The whole beans are not cooked down...cooked partially; we will come back.”

The first time I tried Saucy’s Sweet Bean Trio was at their Hopewell location. I for the life of me still can’t figure out what spices they use to make the unique bean side dish.

Each of us had at least two sliders and two mini-sandwiches were going to be left uneaten, so I shamelessly woofed down the filling from both; they were too tasty to waste.

Before we left, Erin pointed out Saucy’s logo is one of her favorites because it includes animals from all of their different meat offerings: cow, chicken, pig and a T-Rex.

While walking to Trapezium Brewing Co., I chatted with friends Janella Temple of King William, Lenora Hughes of Chesterfield and Toby Williams of Richmond.

“The company I work for once had us go on a team building food tour,’ Janella shared. “The two of them [Lenora and Toby] did one together in Mexico. Ya...they do stuff without me,” Janella laughed.

Lenora stopped just inside the entryway at Trapezium Brewing Co. to take a photo of the craft beer tanks.

According to Erin, the Trapezium Brewing Co.’s building located on 3rd Street used to be an ice manufacturing warehouse and takes its name from the iconic Trapezium House located just a few blocks to the west. The quirky three-story structure was built with no right angles and through the years all sorts of stories and superstitions have been assigned to it.

I wasn’t aware that the Trapezium House existed in Petersburg, and upon hearing Trapezium’s regional manager Joanne Wilson discuss the reasoning behind having no right angles was because...evil hides in corners...made me think of another peculiar home built with superstitions in mind.

I once toured the famous Winchester Mystery House mansion in San Jose that has 160 rooms, 10,000 windows, 47 stairways and fireplaces, 17 chimneys, 2000 doors, 13 bathrooms, six kitchens, a seven-story high observation tower, and only one shower; it is described as the world’s longest home renovation [38-plus years].

We were served brick fired pizza and two brew samples: Lucky 47 White Ale and Lucky 25 American Brown.

Erin stated, “They call all their beers lucky and then a number that is not normally associated with luck, because they say...brew your own luck.”

While trying the pizza, I learned more about the people across from me...friends Cynthia Williams of Chester and Karol Hall of Midlothian.

According to Karol, they worked together at the Department of Defense at Fort Lee.

“We’ve been making our own tours for years. About once a month, we try out different ethnic restaurants,” Karol said. “One time we came across an Avocado Cheesecake that was outstanding. I found a recipe and made it.”

“It was good. She added blueberries and mini-chocolate chips,” Cynthia shared.

I can’t resist sharing a funny tale with you about my first trip to Trapezium Brewing Co. a couple of years ago. I spotted my coworkers already seated so I ordered an American Brown then joined them outside on the patio.

Upon my arrival to their table, a large, burly-looking man made a comment that I ordered the brown ale. He then asked me how I liked it. I said it’s okay, but not spicy enough.

The entire table busted out laughing because I was speaking with Brewmaster James Frazer. Well, he asked! Ha!

He wanted my opinion on what spice I thought he should use. I suggested Anise to make it like a Chai Beer. He nicknamed me Star Anise, and the next day at work, my buddies had my new name displayed on the outside of my cubicle.

My tip...if you go to Trapezium Brewing Co., skip the pizza and go straight for the Bavarian Pretzel; it’s delicious and enormous!

When it was time to go, Toby chugged down her tiny beer while her friends Janella and Lenora chanted, “Chug, chug, chug!”

On our way to Local Vibe Cafe on North Market Street, Erin stopped between the Old Towne Civic Center and Union Station to discuss Petersburg history.

We continued walking in summer-like weather to the corner of Rock Street and River Street between the octagonal building known as the Farmers Market and South Side Rail Road and Station.

Erin provided history about the Farmers Market building saying, “It was originally built in the 1870s as a butcher stall. There were twenty stalls in the inside, and outside you could see fishmongers, a clerk’s office for weighing hay and a saloon.

“It was voted in 2015 as one of the most recognizable buildings in Virginia and has been used in movie productions,” Erin added.

Before heading to our fourth stop, Erin discussed some Civil War history.

While continuing our trek to our third destination, I chatted with Daryl. She is a substitute teacher and is considering being an entrepreneur and starting up a food tour of her own in the ‘Home of the Ducks’ territory.

During our stroll, it was sweet seeing Daryl’s sister and brother-in-law holding hands. They weren’t the only love birds; Tom and Carol Emnett of Chester were hand-holders, too.

Daryl shared, “I was with my sister Gail when she met Jimmy in 1973. Gail was wearing hot pants and had a Camaro.”

“Don’t tell her that...all my friends and family will be reading this,” Gail said with a smile. “We were at a popular dance spot on Staples Mill Road called The Shiek. Jimmy and I have been happily together ever since.”

At the corner of North Market Street and Old Street, Erin pointed at what is left of the Peter Jones Trading Station saying, “It served as a gunpowder warehouse, a hospital and a prison at one point during the Civil War...and even a hotel back in the day.

“Peter Jones was one of the people who helped found Petersburg and legally claim it from the Appomattox Tribe in 1649-ish,” added Erin.

Local Vibe Cafe had our ‘Cilantro Madness’ Bowls lined up on our table ready to eat. Their pleasing to the eye bowls contained: vibe rice, romain, lemon chicken, black beans, roasted peppers, avocado, mixed cheese, red onions and dita croutons.

It was scrumptious! Local Vibe Cafe was already one of my favorite restaurants, because I love building-my-own salads and bowls, however...I hope to never be presented with warm water again.

While getting my healthy food fix, Raymond Mitchell of Chester stated, “I’m happy to have discovered where Croaker’s Spot is located. I knew it was here somewhere, but I just didn’t know where exactly.”

Carol said, “We took a couple of these tours in Richmond; one on Cary Street and the other on Grove Ave.”

“And, we once took a bakery tour in New York City. By the end of it, you had a sugar high that would drive you crazy! All you wanted was a hamburger to kill the sugar,” Tom added.

Our group headed to stop number four, and while standing on the corner of North Market Street and West Bank Street, Erin pointed at the Trapezium House located just up the street headed South.

DJ’s Rajun Cajun & Steakhouse on N. Sycamore Street was our fourth place to tickle our taste buds.

Owner DJ Payne made a special appearance and described the Crawfish Etouffee with rice and Alligator Bites with house remoulade.

Due to a food allergy, instead of Crawfish, I was served yummy hush puppies with Cajun honey butter.

“The Crawfish Etouffee and Alligator Bites are our top two sellers.” Payne stated. “Anything Cajun has the ‘trinity’ in it: onions, green bell peppers and celery.”

Payne shared, ‘The Etouffee contains celery that has been cooked down till it’s mushy, and it ends up being the strongest flavor in it.

“There’s also 7000 pounds of butter in the Etouffee,” Payne laughed.

Carol tried Alligator Bites for the first time saying, “They were delicious and tender.”

“The Etouffee was about as good as I got in New Orleans,” Lenora shared. “I love to travel, and I travel internationally also. New Orleans has the best food in the U.S., and Greece has really good food.”

En route to our final destination Buttermilk Bake Shop located along East Bank Street, I walked-and-talked with Karol.

“A lot of times I order my dessert first so I can enjoy it more, or I’ll have it boxed up to go,” explained Karol.

Kristi with a “K” was wondering if Karol with a “K” was going to eat or box up her dessert we were all headed to savor or engulf.

We walked past Demolition Coffee and a few of us couldn’t resist taking a selfie with ‘Truman Capote’ who sits out front smoking a cigar.

While looking at her gadget, Janella said, “Let me see...did I get my steps in yet?”

The interior of the Buttermilk Bake Shop is bright and lively with floral wallpaper that demands attention.

Co-owner and baker Laura Boehmer carrying a silver platter filled with beautiful Lemon Blueberry Donuts described how they make their donuts seven days a week from scratch every morning.

Did you know that Buttermilk Bake Shop provides pizza dough to the Trapezium Brewing Co.?

Feeling guilty having had eaten a day’s worth of food in less than three hours, I asked for my striped morsel to be boxed up. I knew our digital editor Leilia Magee would love it.

Karol purchased an Apple Fritter and donuts to take home to her husband Stan saying, “He’s a good guy and works hard.”

“She has a cute husband. He’s sweet and has blond hair and blue eyes,” added Cynthia.

What did my new friends think of the tour?

Toby commented, “I loved the food on the tour, but I loved the history more...and how food is associated with it.

“The way DJ explained the history of how food influenced his life, how he brought his passion to Petersburg, how he’s grown with the city, and how he still incorporates food in that growth,” added Toby.

Carol shared, “I loved it. I liked trying new places in Petersburg. Other than Saucey’s, everything was new to me today. I liked the Alligator Bites the best.”

“I thought it was phenomenal! We’re somewhat local and familiar with Petersburg but didn’t know they had so many hidden gems,” Tee stated. “It’s our first-ever food tour, and we’re looking forward to the Richmond tours.

“It was great, and I highly recommend it...definitely worth the money,” added Tee.

As I was leaving, I noticed the three amigos seated at a table outside of Saucy’s. They were discussing where they were headed next...possibly the rooftop bars: The Quirk or The Hof in Richmond.

“Whenever we go out, these two plot against me. I get really tired early, and they start looking at their watches betting on how long I’m going to last. Tonight, I’m going to make until 8:00,” Toby tattled.

According to Janella, the three went to The Hof and then to McCormack’s Big Whiskey Grill; Janella was happy to report...Toby made it past nine.

I...like Tee...highly recommend the tour. It was fun mingling with others while strolling down the streets and sampling new dishes together. Erin was entertaining and knowledgeable about the area, however she talks faster than an auctioneer who downed a pot of Columbian coffee! LOL!

Remember...don’t go on the tour thinking you’ll be able to pop into some of the shops in Old Towne. Erin keeps the group moving right along... and on schedule... which is necessary to achieve the best dining experience at each stop.

Erin along with her husband Brian own both Petersburg Food Tours and River City Food Tours in Richmond [Carytown, Arts District and Church Hill].

"Our first tour in Petersburg was in June of this year. This was the biggest one we've had to date, and the camaraderie among the thirteen guests was fantastic!

“The whole point of the Petersburg Food Tour is to show off the amazing restaurants in Old Towne Petersburg and share bits of history and fun stories to give folks a sense of how great this area really is...I was so thrilled to share that with this fun group,” Erin stated.