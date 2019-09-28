State police say D.C. resident led chase that started in Richmond and ended near Colonial Heights

The man state police say led troopers on a southbound Interstate 95 high-speed chase early Friday morning, then eluded them for several hours after crashing the stolen vehicle, is facing 11 charges in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights as a result of the pursuit and subsequent manhunt.

The suspect is identified as Tyshawn R. Wilson, 27, of Washington, D.C. State police picked him up near the Clearfield apartment complex in Colonial Heights, about nine hours after the chase that started near downtown Richmond and ended at Swift Creek near the Colonial Heights city line.

Wilson is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, auto theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felonious hit-and-run, three count — one of them a felony — of eluding police, possession of marijuana, reclkess driving, driving without a license and failing to wear a seat belt.

According to state police, a trooper spotted Wilson near the Lombardy Street bridge at I-85 driving a pick-up truck that was reported stolen. When the officer tried to pull him over, Wilson allegedly refused to stop and sped away.

The chase continued through Richmond and into Chesterfield County. State police said the suspect was driving erratically, and at one point rammed a state police vehicle.

The pursuit finally ended with the truck crashing at Swift Creek. However, according to police, Wilson reported fled the scene on foot and disappeared into the swampy area of the creek.

An initial search was unable to locate him, but police said the search continued around 7:15 a.m. Friday when a pedestrian matching Wilson's description was seen walking along I-95 near the Temple Avenue exit. He was caught mpre than three hours later.

As a precaution, Colonial Heights placed two elementary schools — North and Tussing — and Colonial Heights High School on lockdown while the search for the suspect continued. A tweet from the school system said the lockdown began around 8 a.m. and was lifted once the suspect had been captured.

Wilson is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.

