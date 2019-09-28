Officers found her on the Courtland Road overpass, but could not stop her in time

PRINCE GEORGE — Police say a 40-year-old county woman jumped to her death Saturday morning off an overpass into Interstate 95 traffic.

The woman, who was not identified, was spotted by Prince George officers around 6:15 a.m. Saturday on the railing of the bridge that carries state Route 35 (Courtland Road) across I-95, said Alexis Grochmal, public information officer for Prince George Police. Grochmal said before officers could get in contact with her, they saw her jump off the bridge and land atop a southbound tractor-trailer in the right lane.

The victim died upon impact, Grochmal said.

State police and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the investigation. VDOT said in an email that the scene was cleared up almost four hours after the incident.