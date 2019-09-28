Blue Devils' star racks up 15th score of season in 54-6 win over Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Blink, and you might miss him.

Hopewell football's sensational, speedy junior TreVeyon Henderson led the Blue Devils (4-0) to a 54-6 win over Colonial Heights (0-5) Friday, scoring three touchdowns, including two on each of his first two offensive touches. His season total is now 15 scores.

"He's a great player, unbelievable talent," Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby said. "But we've got quite a few guys on this team that can play a little bit."

His team put on a complete display, overpowering Colonial Heights from the opening kick off on.

It all started, though, with Henderson.

The first offensive play from scrimmage, Henderson took the hand off, darted down the sideline and into the end-zone for a 59-yard touchdown. He was hardly touched, and fans still in line for their popcorn missed a highlight play, just

The next drive, Henderson was on the bench for the first two plays. On the third play of the drive, his second play of the game, Henderson darted up the middle, made one cut and ran for pay dirt, scoring from from 40 yards away.

"He's got great burst and he's got top-notch speed to go with that," Irby said. "His initial burst and his ability to make a move or make a cut and get back to full speed is something you can't coach, you can't teach."

He added a third touchdown, a 24-yard run, two drives later.

Henderson's sublime start to his junior season has been among the most impressive individual performances in the area. A heralded recruit, Henderson will have his choice of top programs from throughout the country, with Clemson, Michigan and Alabama among his suitors, but he'll continue to blow by Central District defenses in the mean time.

"He's in the conversation for the best we've had," Irby said. "What he does on the field for us, offensively, defensively, and on special teams, is pretty tremendous. We've had a lot of great players come through Hopewell High School and he definitely fits in with those guys."

A proud program, Hopewell has generated its fair share of FBS-level prospects, including Henderson's older brother Ronnie Walker, who plays running back at Indiana, and Darrell Taylor, a linebacker at Tennessee. But Henderson has started on a pace to out-do even them, and rise up the Blue Devils record books.

According the The Richmond Times-Dispatch, the area record for touchdowns in a season is 58, set by Dinwiddie's Adam Morgan in 2008. Henderson is on-pace to approach 40 scores, with six games remaining in the regular season. It's unclear as this piece is written what the Hopewell individual touchdown record is, but there are no Blue Devils listed in the Times-Dispatch top-11, with the final entrant at 38 touchdowns.

Where will Henderson finish? Only time will tell. And while Henderson deservedly claimed the accolades Friday, his teammates shouldn't go unnoticed.

"Our offensive line had a great game tonight," Irby said. "Joe Eliades at quarterback is really steady for us and makes the plays we need him to make. Kaiveon Cox in the backfield made some plays for us. We feel like we have a good team, and obviously Trey is a tremendous talent and he's the focus (of opposing defenses). A lot of times when guys are focusing on him, it opens it up for other guys."

Kaiveon Cox complimented Henderson in the backfield, in place of an injured Robert Briggs Jr. who missed the game with a leg injury, with several big runs and a 40-yard touchdown reception on a screen play.

"Kaiveon Cox would start at running back for a lot of teams," Irby said. "I just feel like we're very blessed here to have so many good running backs. It's probably a strength of our team. Kaiveon stepped in for us last year on multiple occasions and really carried the team. We have the ultimate confidence in him that he'll get the job done back there, complimenting with Trey."

Regarding Briggs' injury, Irby wasn't certain of his fate.

"(We're) trying to work him back in," Irby said. "We'll see how it goes in practice. I'm not sure if he'll be able to go next week or not. We'll take it day by day."

Undefeated, Hopewell turns its collective sight to a home tilt with Thomas Dale, that will pit the top-two teams in the Central District next Friday. Henderson will line up opposite Dale's star running back Chris Tyree, in an anticipated match-up of two of the region's top talents.

Jeff Milby can be reached at jmilby@progress-index.com or 804-722-5151. Follow him on twitter @JeffMilby.