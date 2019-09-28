Visitors to Henricus Park in Chester got to tour the ship, see what life was like in 1600s-era Virginia

CHESTER — Last weekend, Henricus Historical Park held their signature celebration of the 1611 founding of the Citie of Henricus, the second successful English settlement in the New World.

Publick Days, which now takes place every other year, included over 65 colonial and Virginia Indian historical interpreters and featured the 17th-century replica ship, Godspeed, from Jamestown Settlement, a living-history museum in Williamsburg.

This year’s event focused on the 400th anniversary of the 1619 House of Burgesses, the first representative legislative assembly in the New World.

History buffs enjoyed tons of demonstrations including a Dutch Gap “Military Through the Ages - WWI” program with cannon firings, military drills and musket firings.

Visitors also observed blacksmiths, craftsmen, 17th-century medicine, historical children’s games and crafts, and storytelling.

An interactive program focusing on the 1619 Burgesses where guests had the opportunity to recreate history by assisting Henricus colonists in deciding who will represent them at the Burgesses meeting in Jamestown was also a feature.

School and adult group tours of Henricus and Godspeed were offered Sept. 23 and 24. During the two-and-a-half hour tour, which included hands-on activities, participants witnessed what life was like on the colonial-era sailing ship which was commissioned in 2006.

If you missed the tour learning about 17th-century shipboard activities, the re-creations of the three ships Godspeed, Susan Constant and Discovery that brought America’s first permanent English colonists to Virginia in 1607 and have been designated “the official fleet of the Commonwealth” by the Virginia General Assembly can be seen at Jamestown Settlement.

