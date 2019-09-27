KEYSER - While the WVU Potomac State College men's soccer game and fireworks have been canceled for Saturday, Sept. 28, there's still a lot happening on the WVPSC campus this weekend in celebration of Homecoming.

The public is invited to these free events:

• Take a tour of the Esports Arena as the Catamounts’ team competes in Fortnite, League of Legends and Rocket League or you can take a turn going head-to-head with a member of the team.

• Join the college community for a free barbeque lunch on the Quad from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while enjoying some of the best bluegrass in the area, including Andy Agnew Jr. & The Rebel Union; Ben Townsend; Old Town String; and others. Lawn games will also be available throughout the day. Some seating will be available; however, feel free to bring lawn chairs and a blanket.

• Stay to cheer on the women's soccer team at 5 p.m.






