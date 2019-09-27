Manhunt prompted a temporary lockdown of 3 city schools

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The man police believe led state troopers on an early-morning high-speed chase Friday southbound on Interstate 95 before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot, has been captured, state police said Friday afternoon.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was picked up shortly before 11 a.m. after motorists reported a pedestrian walking along I-95 near the Temple Avenue exit. Exact details about his capture have not yet been released.

The manhunt, which started shortly after the crash and resumed around 7:15 a.m. Friday, prompted Colonial Heights to put Colonial Heights High School, and North and Tussing elementary schools on temporary lockdown, according to a tweet from the school system. Once the suspect was captured, the lockdown was lifted.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the chase began shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday north of downtown Richmond. Hill said a trooper attempted to pull over a pick-up truck that had been reported stolen, but the driver refused to stop.

The suspect led police on a chase south on I-95, with him "driving recklessly at high rates of speed and changing lanes," Hill said. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a trooper's vehicle, but no one was reported injured.

The pursuit ended at Swift Creek on the Colonial Heights city line when the truck crashed, but Hill said the driver fled the scene on foot. Hill said state police was assisted by Colonial Heights and Chesterfield law enforcement in the search.